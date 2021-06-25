Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Display active YouTube streams with an ESP8266 powered display @witnessmenow

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Lough posts on Twitter about a display of which YouTuber is live streaming. The heart of this magic is in a library under development: youtube-livestream-arduino. Code for the example is shown running on Brian’s D1-Mini-TFT-Shield, an open source shield for the ESP8266 D1 Mini with a ST7789 Color TFT screen. All the code for the display for the D1 is in the GitHub repo here.

blog.adafruit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esp8266#Esp8266#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Toddler Clock#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

Bluebot Shoal Fish Robot #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Florian Berlinger and his PhD research project colleagues Radhika Nagpal, Melvin Gauci, Jeff Dusek, and Paula Wulko set out to investigate the behaviour of a synchronised group of underwater robots and how groups of such robot fish are co‑ordinated by observing each other’s movements. In the wild, birds, fish, and some animals co-ordinate in this way when migrating, looking for food and as a means of detecting and collectively avoiding predators. Simulations of such swarm behaviour exist, but Blueswarm has the additional challenge of operating underwater. Raspberry Pi Zero W works well here because multiple Bluebot robots can be accessed remotely over a secure wireless connection, and Raspberry Pi Zero W is physically small and light enough to fit inside a palm-sized robot.
Electronicstoolfarm.com

timeinpixels Nobe Display

Make use of external screens and mirror your Color Grading suite display for easier monitoring. Nobe Display is a virtual display plugin that works with DaVinci Resolve™. The main purpose of the application is to mirror the preview and allow you to place it anywhere on your desktop. It enables you to have a picture preview on the external monitor without using extra hardware.
Electronicshackaday.com

Wiggling Screen And DLP Power This Volumetric POV Display

It seems like the world is ready for a true 3D display. We’ve seen them in sci-fi for decades now, with the ability to view a scene from any angle and inspect it up close. They’ve remained elusive, but that might just be changing thanks to this open-source persistence-of-vision volumetric display.
TechnologyThe Verge

FCC filing shows Verizon has built a smart display powered by Amazon’s Alexa

According to a Friday filing with the Federal Communications Commission (first discovered by Protocol), Verizon is preparing to launch a smart display device based on the Alexa voice assistant. The FCC filing shows a basic-looking device that resembles an Amazon Echo, with an 8-inch display and front-facing camera, and the specs show it has 4GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, Bluetooth, wi-fi and 4G connectivity.
ComputersTidbits

Target Display Mode

Wpmcgoughjr (Patrick McGough) June 29, 2021, 2:44pm #1. I’m intrigued by the idea of the latest Mac Mini, it might be all I need. I’m currently well served by my ‘late 2013’ 27 inch iMac running Mojave. But I wouldn’t mind having access to latest technology. Any chance that I could connect my iMac to a Mini in order to use the iMac as a display for the mini. (But I understand there is some limitation in the latest OS concerning the resolution of the computer’s monitor? My understanding is that my “old” iMac isn’t supported by the latest OS, mainly due to monitor resolution issues.)
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

7 DIY Projects That Make Learning Tech Easier

Thanks to loads of informative written, picture, and video tutorials on the internet today, you no longer need an IT degree to know about tech. The best part? You can try out these tutorials to learn how tech works practically. Check out these seven DIY projects that will help you...
Computersadafruit.com

Audio volume control [mono/stereo] #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A remote volume control for amplifiers and all types of self-amplified speakers. It uses a typical round 17mm audio potentiometer or, square 9mm audio potentiometer. 6mm shaft diameter and m7x0.75mm thread in both cases. Mono or stereo configuration as required. Designed for ~3.2mm diameter wires + heat shrink sleeve. Overall...
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Alpha 4 Released! @adafruit @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-alpha.4, an alpha release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains a number of issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents may change. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since 6.3.0 include:. Support for the CircuitPython development workflow over BLE. Camera support...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

LG Display plans production upgrade to make 2022 ProMotion iPhone displays

LG Display is considering the purchase of new equipment to produce LTPO displays, a decision that could allow it to supply Apple with ProMotion-supportive screens for future iPhone models. LG Display and Samsung Display are Apple's main screen suppliers for its iPhone range, with Samsung largely providing the lion's share...
Agricultureadafruit.com

Slow Movie Player #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

My buddy Bruce came across the Slow Movie Player (git hub repo) and we decided to build our own. (Also see the Instructable). The project uses an eInk display and a Raspberry Pi to show movies at one frame a minute instead of 24 per second. Watching a movie on this device could take six months!
Agricultureadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Calipers: Diameter & Depth – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Get acquainted w three ways to measure using digital calipers. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Cameras Stand In For Stereo Microscope

Handling tiny surface mount components and inspecting PCBs is a lot easier with a nice stereo microscope, but because of their cost and bulk, most hobbyists have to do without. At best they might have a basic digital microscope, but with only one camera, they can only show a 2D image that’s not ideal for detail work.
Agricultureadafruit.com

Anom phone details

Hidden in the calculator is a concealed messaging app called Anom, which last month we learned was an FBI honeypot. On Anom, criminals believed they could communicate securely, with the app encrypting their messages. They were wrong: an international group of law enforcement agencies including the FBI were monitoring their messages and announced hundreds of arrests last month. International authorities have held press conferences to tout the operation’s success, but have provided few details on how the phones actually functioned.

Comments / 0

Community Policy