Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Heartland Conservatory of Dance provides mental health seminars for young dancers

By Kent Luetzen
Posted by 
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7pmt_0afEBwvR00

The sound of dancers back in the studio is music to Rachel Hartley's ears.

"This space gives them their freedom, their movement, their positive…their safe places to be,” said Hartley.

Hartley, owner of Heartland Conservatory of Dance, said without the studio, many of her students were unable to not only express themselves through dance, but they were also disconnected from important relationships during the pandemic.

"I think my closest friends are my dance friends and I think I feel most comfortable around them because we have something in common,” said one dancer.

"I love my dance friends because my school friends kind of get me, but I go to dance a lot so I feel like, really close to them," said another dancer.

That's why Hartley knew she not only needed to get kids back in the studio as soon and as safely as possible, but she also needed to bring in some mental health experts to help.

"It's so easy as humans to just focus on what's bad so he was really trying to bring the kids out of that and find what's good about this," said Hartley.

In the mental health seminar, they focused on depression and anxiety as well as the silver linings of the pandemic, like spending more time at home with their dogs or finding a new hobby like baking.

Along with the pandemic, the United States experienced a historic Black Lives Matter movement, something Hartley did not shy away from.

"There is still that barrier there and dance is expensive and you can't go to a park and do it, so trying to find ways to go into the communities and trying to find kids who have that passion," said Hartley.

Kennedy Grace, a dance student, said there is still a long way to go, but is happy to be a part of the change within the world of ballet.

"It makes me happy. Every time I go to a competition and see another person my skin color, it makes me feel empowered and I tell everyone good job. I want to make sure they know they did a great job,” said Grace.

Heartland Conservatory of Dance is located at 2502 South 133rd Plz. For more information on summer camps, go to their website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Conservatory#Seminar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Petsakronschools.com

Mental Health and Butterflies

The Akron Zoo is joining the Bipolar Butterfly Project to help raise awareness and understanding for mental health. The bipolar butterfly sculpture is zoo-themed and now on display in the Lehner Family Foundation Zoo Gardens. Kimmy Henderson, the founder of the Bipolar Butterfly Project, painted the sculpture, which was fabricated by Falls Metal Fabricators & Industrial Services, Troy Phillabaum and CLS Finishing. The sculpture joins other in the community at Belden Village Mall, Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, and Up Front Art Space.
Theater & DancePosted by
New Jersey Stage

Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC to Collaborate With Black Mental Health Alliance For Virtual Dance Program On July 14

Katharine Pettit Creative-KPC, a dance company founded in 2016 to spotlight social injustices using dance as a universal language and changing minds by opening hearts through movement, will present “Transcend, Uplifting Their Voices” on Wednesday July 14 at 6:00pm. It a free virtual dance-centered program with the goal of promoting inclusivity and celebrating Black Trans, Non Gender Conforming and Queer Young Artists.
Millerton, NYtricornernews.com

Baseball mental health

It’s time for a confession. I suffer from a mental health problem called BSOCD, Baseball Standing Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Although the initials are the same, this problem is separate from the similar but distinct disorder known as Baseball Statistics Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. That problem is restricted to math people, whereas any of us can suffer from the prior malady.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

April School of Dance of Erie Avenue shapes dancers for decades

ST MARYS — April School of Dance on Erie Avenue has been training and shaping dancers of all ages to become the best they can be for decades. Founder April Kush, in her 40th year of teaching dance, took classes in Penfield growing up before she started assistant teaching. Kush started her own dance school in 1982.
Mental Healthcbslocal.com

Mental Health Monday: Senior Isolation

To many of us they are invisible. Seniors isolated by illness, disability and most recently, the pandemic. What can be done to combat this social isolation? See how a friendly phone call can sometimes make a life-changing difference.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Historic Setting In Battle of Brooklyn Provides Perfect Outdoor Venue For Brooklyn Conservatory’s Orchestra

The Brooklyn Conservatory Community Orchestra (BCCO) performed a free outdoor concert last night at the Old Stone House. Audience members lounged on picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy glorious music by Haydn, Dvorak and the Bruch violin concerto — with concertmaster Luis Casal — as well as rousing highlights from “The Pirates of the Caribbean.” The group was led by BCCO Director Dorothy Savitch. Khuent Rose kicked off the evening with an upbeat steelpan set.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Mental health studio opens in Frisco

Last year created an uptick in a need for mental health resources, and one local studio is hoping to bridge the gap by destigmatizing care. Dubbed Namasport, the studio is a one-stop shop for services like talk therapy, yoga, Pilates, meditation and more. Though Namasport is new to Summit County,...
Columbus Dispatch

Black Community Ambassador program provides mental health support for the supporters

Sometimes, Adrienne Hood has to say, “No,” and that’s OK. Since her son, Henry Green, 23, was fatally shot by plainclothes Columbus police officers in 2016, Hood has been on the front lines of community advocacy, thrust into a vocal and prominent role among activists pushing for criminal justice and other reforms.
Pasadena, CAfuller.edu

New Partnership Provides Free Mental Health to All Fuller Students in the US

Fuller Seminary has entered into a partnership to provide short-term emergency mental health and related assistance to all Fuller students and members of their immediate households located anywhere within the United States. These services, provided through WellConnect, will be offered in nearly 200 languages and available 24/7 via telephone, video conferencing, and in-person. Some of the services available to students through WellConnect include:
Jasper, INduboiscountyfreepress.com

Holistic therapist to present seminar on health impacts of stress

Elan presents Exploring the Health Implications of Stress, Anxiety, and Physical and Emotional Pain. Join Holistic Therapist Shelly Meyer at her private wellness studio located in Jasper as we explore the connection between trauma, emotions, and the physical body. This event takes place on July 15, 2021, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm Eastern.
Mental HealthTullahoma News

July focuses on minority mental health

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. In a time when racial equity is the focus of many discussions, one thing is certain: Mental health conditions are color blind. Anyone — of any ethnicity — can experience the challenges of mental illness. What is inequitable, however, is access to mental health treatment. That’s why Minority Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 2008.
Bloomington, ILwbwn.com

Video Of Young Bloomington Man Opening Heartland Acceptance Letter Goes Viral

CONGRATULATIONS KURT KINLEY!!! Stop what you are doing and watch this video, because it is the only one you need to see today. Social media can have us doing the endless scroll…I find myself going down the “black hole” often, it usually starts with a dog video and ends up with me watching a million “get ready with me” videos, or ads for L’ange.
Lifestylenewsbrig.com

Body modification fanatic cuts off finger in extreme change

For this Brazilian body modification enthusiast, the fewer limbs the better. Michel Faro do Prado just chopped off one of his ring fingers, revealing it in a gruesome photo of his father holding the missing digit. Known as Diabao Praddo on social media, and sometimes even called the “human Satan,”...
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

Woman Brings Her Homeless Ex-husband Home and Learns His Terrible Secret – Subscriber Story

A woman recognizes her ex-husband now living homeless because of her. She decides to help him by taking him home but learns the truth behind his “hobo story.”. Mary was walking down the street, running her errands for the week. It was a typical Tuesday afternoon in which she usually goes shopping and goes home to prepare dinner and wait for her husband John to join her after work.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."

Comments / 0

Community Policy