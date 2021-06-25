Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

‘Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is’: EU leaders condemn Hungary’s LGBT+ law

By Samuel Osborne
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01m3b1_0afEBo6r00

European Union leaders have denounced Hungary ’s prime minister over new legislation in his country that will ban showing content about LGBT issues to children.

The majority of leaders insisted discrimination would not be tolerated in the 27-nation bloc and told Viktor Orban the new Hungarian law goes against the EU’s fundamental values.

"Being homosexual is not a choice; being homophobic is," Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, told Mr Orban during the meeting, an EU diplomat told the Associated Press.

The Netherlands’ prime minister, Mark Rutte, launched a virulent attack, suggesting Mr Orban should activate the same clause in the bloc's treaty that Britain used to leave if he is not happy with the EU's principles, another diplomat said.

Hungary’s justice minister, Judit Varga, said on Twitter that Hungary has no intention of leaving the EU. "On the contrary, we want to save it from hypocrites,” she said.

Hosting the summit in Brussels, European Council president Charles Michel recalled that values such as freedom, tolerance and human dignity are at the heart of the EU, another diplomat said. They added that the discussion was "an in-depth and at times even emotional debate".

The law was signed on Wednesday by Hungary’s president, Janos Ader, after Hungary's parliament passed the bill last week.

It prohibits sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programs, films or advertisements. The government says it will protect children, but critics say it links homosexuality with paedophilia.

Speaking upon arrival at the meeting in Brussels, Mr Orban ruled out withdrawing the law, insisting it does not target homosexuals.

"It's not about homosexuality, it's about the kids and the parents,” he said. "I am defending the rights of homosexual guys but this law is not about them."

The issue has turned a harsh spotlight on the EU's inability to rein in the "illiberal democracies" among its ranks like Hungary and Poland, whose deeply conservative, nationalist and anti-migrant governments have flouted the bloc's democratic standards and values for years.

Luxembourg’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel, who is openly gay, said the Hungarian law further stigmatises homosexuals and should be fought.

"The most difficult thing for me was to accept myself when I realised that I was in love with this person of my sex,” he said. "It was hard to say to my parents, hard to say to my family ... we have a lot of young people who do suicide because they do not accept themselves, how they are."

In coordinated messages on Twitter, several EU leaders wrote that "hate, intolerance and discrimination have no place in our Union. That's why, today and every day, we stand for diversity and LGBTI equality so that our future generations can grow up in a Europe of equality and respect".

Many attached a letter to their tweets addressed to the European Council president, Charles Michel, who hosted their summit, as well as the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, who also took part in the meeting.

The letter, signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others, said: "Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project.

"We are committed to carry on with this effort, making sure that future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

172K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
Person
Xavier Bettel
Person
Charles Michel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Un#Eu Leaders#Homosexuality#Eu#Hungarian#The Associated Press#The European Council#The European Commission#Un
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
United Nations
News Break
LGBT
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Society94.3 Jack FM

Hungarians speak out on anti-LGBT+ law as EU pushes for its repeal

BRUSSELS (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – A Hungarian law banning the promotion of homosexuality in schools came into force on Thursday, as the European Parliament voted to use its legal and economic muscle to pressure the east European nation to repeal the legislation. The Thomson Reuters Foundation spoke to four people...
LawBBC

EU votes for action over Hungary's anti-LGBT law

The European Parliament has voted in favour of urgent legal action over Hungary's new law banning the depiction of homosexuality to under-18s. The new legislation breached "EU values, principles and law", MEPs said. The parliament added that the law was "another intentional and premeditated example of the gradual dismantling of...
PoliticsWRAL

European Union urged to punish Hungary over law criticized as homophobic

CNN — On Thursday the European Parliament condemned in the "strongest possible terms" a new law in Hungary which many critics say is homophobic, and urged the European Commission to impose punitive measures such as budget cuts. European lawmakers "call on the Commission to launch an accelerated infringement procedure and...
ImmigrationArkansas Online

LGBT activists protest Hungarian restrictions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Activists in Hungary erected a 30-foot-high rainbow-colored heart opposite the country's neo-Gothic parliament Thursday, vowing to wage a civil disobedience campaign against a new law they say discriminates against LGBT people and that has raised questions about what values the European Union stands for. The law, which...
SocietyPosted by
AFP

Hungarian civil groups protest against 'homophobic' law

Hungarian civil organisations protested an anti-paedophilia bill that came into force on Thursday as "homophobic", after the EU also expressed its outrage over the law. Orban has portrayed the bill as about "child protection" and says that, according to the EU Charter, Brussels has no right to interfere in how Hungarian children are raised.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmakers press EU over Hungary, Poland rights concerns

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on the EU’s executive arm Thursday to take action against Hungary and Poland over concerns about democratic backsliding in the two countries that could restrict their access to EU funds. The EU Parliament voted 529-150 with 14 abstentions in favor of...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Viktor Orban attacks Dutch for ‘colonial’ criticism of Hungary’s anti-LGBT+ law

Hungarian prime minister, Victor Orban, has accused political leaders in the Netherlands of a ‘moral supremacy’ rooted in a colonial past after they denounced Hungary’s new law banning content in schools seen to promote homosexuality.The law, which comes into force next week, also stipulates banning gay people from featuring in school educational materials or TV shows for under-18s. Orban argued that the law is not aimed at homosexuals but is about protecting children, whose parents should play the main role in educating them about sexuality.Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte told Orban to respect LGBT rights or leave the bloc.“This...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Hungary’s EU membership questioned

European Union leaders say they will bring Hungary “to its knees” over a new law banning the depiction of homosexuality to youth under the age of 18. The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Hungary should consider leaving the EU. And the Irish Prime Minister said Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian leader, has crossed the line. But could Hungary’s days in the European Union really be numbered? The World's Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Hungary PM Calls EU Leaders 'Colonialists' in LGBT Law Feud

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday accused European leaders of acting like “colonialists" in their criticism of a controversial law that's seen as limiting the rights of LGBT people in that country. European Union leaders challenged Orban on the law at a summit in Brussels...
Politicsgo955.com

France expects sanctions against Hungary over anti-LGBT law -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday he expected a form of sanctions against Hungary over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law. Beaune also said he was not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the European Union, reiterating earlier comments to this effect from French President Emmanuel Macron.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

EU Parliament Urges Officials To Skip Beijing Olympics

EU lawmakers on Thursday called for officials from the bloc to skip the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China improves on human rights in Hong Kong and for the Uyghur Muslim minority. The European Parliament vote was another sign of souring ties between the EU and China, already hit by...
Immigrationmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dalia Durán wishes to request asylum in another country: “Staying here is not a good option” | VIDEO

“My parents have just found out, there they don’t have much access to the internet, but my half sister does and they have started to investigate after an image that came to them. I tried to keep them out of what is happening, but it has already gotten out of hand. My family is just like his, a thousand times worse and destroyed because they have me far away ”, he pointed.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Lithuania builds border wall as Belarus autocrat Lukashenko accused of trying to stoke EU migrant crisis

Lithuania has started work on a new border fence to halt illegal migration from next-door Belarus — with officials accusing the country’s erratic leader Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately trying  to stoke a migrant crisis on the EU’s border.The initial stage of construction will add less than half a mile to the 48 miles already in place, but officials say they plan to extend the physical barrier to cover other sections of the 421 mile border between the neighbouring former Soviet states. Much of the frontier runs through difficult to patrol woodlands, with CCTV covering no more than 40 per cent...
Military19fortyfive.com

How Russia’s Tank Force Was Blown to Bits in Syria

The interconnected conflicts raging across the Middle East today have amounted to a dreadful human catastrophe with spiraling global consequences. One of their lesser effects has been to deflate the reputations of Western main battle tanks mistakenly thought to be night-invulnerable in the popular imagination. Iraqi M1 Abrams tanks not...
Military19fortyfive.com

Was an Israeli F-35 Hit by a Russian-Made Missile in Syria?

The F-35 is one of the world’s most advanced fifth-generation fighter multirole fighter aircraft, and it is now in service with several different air and naval services around the world. F-35 Hit By a Missile?. One such operator is Israel, and in 2017 rumors emerged that an Israeli F-35 had...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - A Taliban delegation in Moscow said on Friday that the group controlled over 85% of territory in Afghanistan and reassured Russia it would not allow the country to be used as a platform to attack others. Foreign forces, including the United States, are withdrawing after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy