NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Green Mountain Technology (GMT), the industry leader of spend management solutions for Parcel and LTL, has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in FAP for 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Freight Audit and Payment Providers (FAP) as a Parcel Spend Management vendor.1 According to Gartner, “Vendors included in this Market Guide have customers that are successfully using their products and services. Selections are based on Gartner analyst opinions, vendor surveys and references that validate FAP solution provider claims.” The report further adds, “Freight audit and payment (FAP) service providers offer a broad range of outsourced activities, including invoice collection, preaudit, postaudit, and payment of transportation invoices across multiple modes and regions. These services have expanded over the years to include rate management and deep analytics. These are often coupled with supply chain consulting expertise to provide customers with key insights from their freight spend data.”