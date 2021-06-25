Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

elementary OS on Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

By Takara
adafruit.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing our efforts to bring elementary OS to the ARM-based Pinebook Pro, we’ve added experimental builds for the ARM-based Raspberry Pi 4 series—including the recently-launched Raspberry Pi 400—to our Early Access program. Like Pinebook Pro builds, Raspberry Pi support is considered an experiment and is not something we have committed to officially support indefinitely. However, if you’re one of the many folks with a Raspberry Pi 4 sitting around and wanted to see how a full, modern desktop operating system runs, elementary OS is now an option!

blog.adafruit.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Os#Circuitpython#Access#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Toddler Clock#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Oscilloscope

As you dive deeper into the world of electronics, a good oscilloscope quickly is an indispensable tool. However, for many use cases where you’re debugging low voltage, low speed circuits, that expensive oscilloscope is using only a fraction of its capabilities. As a minimalist alternative for these use cases [fhdm-dev] created Scoppy, a combination of firmware for the Raspberry Pi Pico and an Android app to create a functional oscilloscope.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Pico Micro ATX Motherboard Passes First Test

The devs behind the Neotron Pico, a Raspberry Pi Pico-powered ATX motherboard project that we first covered in April, unveiled the first prototype board in a recent update. Jonathan Pallant posted pictures to Twitter of a freshly manufactured PCB ready for testing. Some of the best Raspberry Pi projects use...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi CM4 Upgraded to 128GB of Onboard Storage

The regular Raspberry Pi 4 doesn’t come with any onboard storage, but you can put a high-capacity microSD card inside or even boot your Raspberry Pi from a USB SSD. If you get a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, you can opt for 8, 16 or 32GB of onboard eMMC storage, but what if you need more?
Computerswindowscentral.com

A Raspberry Pi 4 can run Windows 11, even if your own PC can't

Windows 11 is having compatibility issues on the most expensive, recent rigs on the market. Windows 11 is also having a grand old time running on the Raspberry Pi 4. The Raspberry Pi Windows 11 setup can run Minecraft, sort of. While Microsoft enthusiasts with $5,000 gaming rigs are suffering...
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Set up Raspberry Pi as a central backup server with Syncthing

Set up Raspberry Pi as a central backup server with Syncthing. In this article we assume that you have installed Syncthing on the devices to be backed up as well as on a Raspi with an external hard drive as the central backup computer. The task here is to set up the backup using the example of a data folder that is to be synchronized from a Windows computer to the Backup Raspi. This could be, for example, the “Documents” folder, which contains important files that change frequently. You might as well have your photos, projects, and more backed up. These instructions will also help you if you want to back up data from Linux computers, Macs or smartphones / tablets. The Syncthing web interface used for configuration is always the same. You can also use other hardware than a Raspi as a backup target, for example an old Linux or Windows PC. But consider the power consumption – no normal PC can manage 3 watts in idle mode.
ComputersDIY Photography

It turns out that yes, you can edit HD video on the $99 Raspberry Pi 400

Every day I see questions in Raspberry Pi groups on Facebook asking if it can do this or that and can it really replace a desktop? One of the more common tasks I often see requested of it is video editing. Can the Raspberry Pi 400 let you edit videos? Well, it turns out that yes, it can. At least, in 1080p. And there are some caveats, but yes.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Rip and Tear With A Raspberry Pi Powered OG GameBoy

Jeroen Domburg from Sprites Mods has developed the ultimate Raspberry Pi-powered Game Boy handheld. The DMGPlus features a Raspberry Pi Zero W inside of an original Game Boy DMG-01 but the excitement doesn't end there. It can play games using original cartridges—even custom ones and, yes, that includes Doom. Some...
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

CrowPi2: The Raspberry Pi laptop kit is now purchasable worldwide

Last year, Elecrow introduced the CrowPi2, a successor to the CrowPi, a computer science kit that utilised a Raspberry Pi. Initially, Elecrow sold the CrowPi2 through Kickstarter, but the company has now started selling the kit on its website. The CrowPi2 is also compatible with the Raspberry Pi Model 3B,...
ComputersGamespot

Become A Robotics Guru With This Raspberry Pi And Arduino Training

High-tech systems and tools allow our society to do all sorts of incredible things. And the people that design and produce advanced forms of technology are just as valuable to our society as the technology itself. High-tech systems and hardware are, by their very nature, complicated. Learning the inner workings of circuit boards and apps can take years and often cost thousands of dollars. Thankfully, there are alternatives when learning the basics of modern technologies.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Install Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4

The Raspberry Pi is commonly associated with Linux operating systems such as Raspberry Pi OS. But what about running Microsoft OS on your Raspberry Pi? Officially, Microsoft’s only operating system for the Pi is Windows 10 IoT Core, but that is not a true operating system, merely a means to create an appliance with the Pi. Ambitious developers from the Raspberry Pi community are always finding a way to run a full desktop version of Windows on Raspberry Pi.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Raspberry Pi Zero Hexapod Bot Crawls To Life

We love Raspberry Pi-powered robots and the more legs they have the better! Limbs take a lot of work to program and control. That's why we're impressed to see creations like this ZeroBug hexapod robot from maker Max K. Not only does it come with six legs, the ZeroBug even has a little pincher in front.
Computersxda-developers

Users get Windows 11 running on a Lumia 950 XL and Raspberry Pi 4

Earlier this week, Microsoft released the first Windows 11 preview build to Insiders. For most people, you’ll need to download the latest build through Windows Update using a Windows 10 PC. But a few creative users have gotten the new build running on more unconventional devices. The Raspberry Pi 4 and the Lumia 950 XL have both been spotted running Windows 11, and we expect more to come.
Electronicshackaday.com

A Custom Raspberry Pi Spotted In The Wild

Since the first Raspberry Pi came to market back in 2012 there have been a variety of models released. Some of them are rarer than others, and unusual boards can even be rather sought-after. This one spotted at a Thai junk vendor won’t be in the hands of many collectors though, and investigating it sheds a bit of light on some of the most unusual boards from the company.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi two factor authentication project

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in this excellent Pi two-factor authentication project featured on the official Raspberry Pi MagPi website and official Raspberry Pi magazine and has been created by maker Angainor. Aptly named the Picoth the project is featured in issue 107 which also provides more information on “how to solve Raspberry Pi boot problems, fix audio and video issues, decipher error codes and get your Raspberry Pi working again. Learn to fix common trip-ups and become a Raspberry Pi Genius.”
Entertainmentadafruit.com

Cartoon-Style Wheelbarrow Planter #3DThursday #3DPrinting

A wheelbarrow fit for a garden gnome, add some whimsy to your garden with this print from creaturesandtheming on Thingiverse:. Here, i want to share with you my Wheelbarrow Planter, that i made for my Garden. It was designed, so that it looks like it was made out of wodden...
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How To Overclock Your Windows 11-Powered Raspberry Pi 4

Windows 11 running on the Raspberry Pi 4 is quite an achievement considering the specifications of a Raspberry Pi 4 fall well below the recommended requirements for Microsoft’s latest OS. Running Windows on the Raspberry Pi is thanks to a dedicated community of developers, led by Amir Dahan, who work at a breakneck speed to create new images and updates ready for the Raspberry Pi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy