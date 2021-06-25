Lenny Kravitz shares message of hope in 'Raise Vibration' music video

Lenny Kravitz released a music video for "Raise Vibration," a song from his 2018 album of the same name. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz is back with a new music video.

The 57-year-old singer and musician released a video Friday for the song "Raise Vibration."

The "Raise Vibration" video shows Kravitz performing on a beach in the Bahamas. The video is directed by photographer and director Mark Seliger.

"We can join together / And through love we'll get it done / We've got to raise vibration / Wake up and raise vibration," Kravitz sings.

In a press release, Kravitz said the song and video are meant to share "a much-needed message of hope."

"This song is very special to me. It's all about hope, banding together, and remaining fearless in the pursuit of your passion and purpose," Kravitz said. "Mark and I hold this message close to heart. We wanted to celebrate the beauty of the Bahamas in the video and try to capture the spirit of inspiration synonymous with the islands. It's something I want to share once I get back on the road."

"Raise Vibration" appears on Kravitz's 2018 album of the same name. The album features several singles, including "It's Enough!," "Low" and "5 More Days 'Til Summer."

Kravitz has spent the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bahamas. He released the book Let Love Rule with David Ritz in October and has been recording new music for release soon.