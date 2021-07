Aaron Rodgers may be getting ready to tie the knot with Shailene Woodley, but prior to their romance, the 37-year-old NFL quarterback was linked to a handful of beautiful women throughout the years. His relationship with Olivia Munn was perhaps his longest and most famous, but he's also dated a Gossip Girl alum and a race car driver. As of now, Aaron and Shailene have yet to divulge any wedding details, so in the meantime, let's take a walk down memory lane and look back at Aaron's dating history as he and Shailene get ready to exchange "I dos."