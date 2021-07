Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report says it will seek FDA approval for a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Elon Musk preps to suit up as he heads to court to defend himself against allegations he orchestrated the bailout of SolarCity, and Virgin Galactic’s (SPCE) - Get Report Richard Branson suiting up in a different way – in a space suit – as he preps to head into orbit on Sunday.