KCATA awarded $3.3 million federal grant for electric buses

By Hailey Godburn
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will receive a federal grant of $3.3 million to buy electric buses.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant so KCATA can “improve service reliability and air quality for residents,” USDOT said in a release Friday.

It is one of 49 projects across the country selected to receive funding from the Low- or No-Emission Grant program.

The $3.3 million will go toward purchasing battery-electric buses, building the supporting infrastructure and providing workforce training.

USDOT said the new buses will help reduce tailpipe emissions, resulting in cleaner air and smoother, quieter rides for residents.

“Public transit connects people to jobs, services, and loved ones – and when our transit buses produce low or zero emissions, it’s an even bigger win for communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “There is overwhelming demand to support low and no emission transit all around the country – in both rural and urban areas – and meeting this need is a matter of climate responsibility and public health.”

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

#Infrastructure#Urban Areas#Public Transit#Kcata#Usdot
