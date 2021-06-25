Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Highmark Stadium to host 4th of July fireworks celebration

WBEN 930AM
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is presenting a Fourth of July Fireworks Show on Independence Day at Highmark Stadium, and the entire community is invited.

Where are the fireworks this year?

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - One thing is for certain for the Independence Day celebrations across Western New York in 2021, there will be more fireworks displays than there were last year during the height of the COVID pandemic.

