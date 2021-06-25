State provides COVID-19 guidance for Michigan schools

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued COVID-19 guidelines Friday for schools ahead of the fall semester.

According to the MDHHS, the recommendations are to reduce in-person learning disruptions and protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Prevention strategies suggested by the MDHHS include:

Check out the full guidance below:

COVID-19 Guidance for Operating Schools Safely 728838 7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd