State provides COVID-19 guidance for Michigan schools

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 15 days ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued COVID-19 guidelines Friday for schools ahead of the fall semester.

According to the MDHHS, the recommendations are to reduce in-person learning disruptions and protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Prevention strategies suggested by the MDHHS include:

  1. Promoting COVID-19 v accination for eligible staff and students [lnks.gd] .
  2. Correctly and consistently using well-fitted masks [lnks.gd] that cover the nose and mouth. CDC recommendations for when to wear a mask in school settings. [lnks.gd]
  3. Social Distancing: Physical distancing [lnks.gd] , including cohorting children together to reduce potential exposures.
  4. COVID-19 Screening, Testing and Contact Tracing
  5. Maintaining Healthy Environments

Check out the full guidance below:

COVID-19 Guidance for Operating Schools Safely 728838 7 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

