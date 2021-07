The friendship of two Stanford University undergraduates — and future business co-founders — started off with a series of outdoor misadventures. The first expedition that Alex Friedman of Menlo Park and Sasha Landauer of New York City shared as Stanford sophomores was a "terrible" surfing trip where Landauer said she almost drowned in Pacifica. Novices, they picked a challenging day to try surfing at Linda Mar and got yelled at by other surfers and roughed up by the waves.