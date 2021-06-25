In-person visits resume at New York City jails

Sign at the entrance to Rikers Island. Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

In person visits at New York City’s jails began again Friday, after more than a year of remote-only visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visits were reserved for family members of jailed New Yorkers. Legal visits have been open for lawyers representing clients held at the lockups.

Appointments can be scheduled online . The Department of Correction does not anticipate any drop-in visits will be available due to high demand.

Visits to the city’s jails — which are mostly centered on Rikers Island with another major facility on a boat off the Bronx — were suspended on March 18 last year.

People will have to wear masks during their socially distant visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the DOC said.