In-person visits resume at New York City jails
In person visits at New York City’s jails began again Friday, after more than a year of remote-only visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The visits were reserved for family members of jailed New Yorkers. Legal visits have been open for lawyers representing clients held at the lockups.
Appointments can be scheduled online . The Department of Correction does not anticipate any drop-in visits will be available due to high demand.
Visits to the city’s jails — which are mostly centered on Rikers Island with another major facility on a boat off the Bronx — were suspended on March 18 last year.
People will have to wear masks during their socially distant visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the DOC said.