New York City, NY

In-person visits resume at New York City jails

By Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 15 days ago
Sign at the entrance to Rikers Island. Luiz C. Ribeiro/for New York Daily News

In person visits at New York City’s jails began again Friday, after more than a year of remote-only visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visits were reserved for family members of jailed New Yorkers. Legal visits have been open for lawyers representing clients held at the lockups.

Appointments can be scheduled online . The Department of Correction does not anticipate any drop-in visits will be available due to high demand.

Visits to the city’s jails — which are mostly centered on Rikers Island with another major facility on a boat off the Bronx — were suspended on March 18 last year.

People will have to wear masks during their socially distant visits on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the DOC said.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

