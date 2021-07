Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. There's a reason Amazon Prime Day deals tend to fly off the virtual shelves: With incredibly high discounts on everything from Le Creuset skillets to Fire TVs to nearly anything else you can think of (seriously, there are 2 million deals this Prime Day), it's no wonder people are scrambling to click "add to cart" on the items they've been eyeing. One example in the home space is Zinus' easy-to-assemble furniture, which has long been preferred by Amazon reviewers for how little time it takes to put together the brand's bed frames, desks, and more.