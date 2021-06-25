British regulators investigate Amazon, Google, over fake product reviews

The British agency conducted an initial investigation a year ago by assessing several platforms' internal systems and processes for identifying and dealing with illegitimate reviews. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 25 (UPI) -- British regulators said Friday they are investigating tech giants Amazon and Google to see if they have violated laws by not adequately protecting consumers from phony product reviews.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority announced the investigations and said many shoppers can be harmed by false product reviews on both sites.

"Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations," CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said in a statement.

"Equally, it's simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out."

The agency conducted an initial investigation a year ago by assessing several platforms' internal systems and processes for identifying and dealing with illegitimate reviews. Then, it expressed concern that Amazon and Google weren't investigating and removing the reviews or punishing those who post them.

"[We are] also concerned that Amazon's systems have been failing adequately to prevent and deter some sellers from manipulating product listings -- for example, by co-opting positive reviews from other products," the CMA said.

"Fake and misleading reviews have the potential to impact on businesses' star ratings and how prominently companies and products are displayed to consumers, changing their whole shopping experience."

If the new investigation finds that Amazon or Google violated consumer protection laws, it could lead to legal action.

"However, the CMA has not reached a view on whether Amazon and Google have broken the law at this stage," the regulators said.

After a Wall Street Journal investigation on the matter earlier this month, Amazon removed several gadget brands' product pages from its marketplace.