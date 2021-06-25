Republicans in County Legislature say new plan to curb violence in Rochester won't cost taxpayers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Republicans in the Monroe County Legislature are applauding the sheriff's office for stepping in to help address the spike of violence in Rochester. The lawmakers gathered Friday at the Penfield Town Hall, a day after Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced a new initiative to curb the violence. Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office will join officers to not only target violent gun offenders but go after criminals federally. The extra manpower will help specifically target known violent criminals in the city's most troubled neighborhoods. Other agencies are helping out as well.