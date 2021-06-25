EXPLAINER: Evictions in Louisiana could spike despite aid

On a recent family vacation, I saw that a pretty good chunk of America is biting off a pretty big chunk of renewable energy. From wind and solar power, to alternative fuels like biodiesel - diversifying our sources of energy seems to be the wave of the future. Luckily, Louisiana seems to be on board with the next stage of evolution in the energy world. We've already started to get electricity from Oklahoma wind farms in Caddo Parish via SWEPCO - but the next step includes cooking up a little home-grown alternative fuel ourselves, Louisiana style.