Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

EXPLAINER: Evictions in Louisiana could spike despite aid

By MELINDA DESLATTE
Beaumont Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A federal freeze on most evictions enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended the date by a month. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. Many of them lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and had fallen months behind on their rent.

www.beaumontenterprise.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#U S Census Bureau#Ap#The U S Census Bureau#Cdc#Democrat#Congress#The U S Treasury#Realtor Com#Mult
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Evictions
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
House Rent
News Break
Homeless
Related
Louisiana StateSFGate

How a Louisiana couple is renovating despite a rise in costs

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — One Shreveport couple is not letting inflation ruin their dreams of beautifying Shreveport. Susana and Peter Cerwinski joined the Shreveport community in 2017, after living in numerous cities all over the United States. Susana a native to Ayacucho, Peru, brings a flare of South America with...
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

Renters anticipating eviction have received 2% of Iowa’s allotted federal aid

(The Center Square) – As of July 6, the Iowa Finance Authority has a backlog of about 4,000 completed applications to process from tenants seeking federal rent assistance. The “intended final extension” of the federal rental eviction moratorium ends July 31. Iowa Finance Authority Communications Director Ashley Jared told The...
Houston, TXnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Time is running out for Texans facing eviction. Now the state must get them the aid Congress has provided

Jun. 30—There is good news and bad news when it comes to distributing badly needed federal aid to renters and tenants looking to stave off evictions. In Houston, city and county officials have been almost too efficient: A $140 million rental assistance program only has about $25 million remaining, which could be depleted by the end of July, when the latest extension of a federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana’s Sugarcane Could Be the Next Clean Super Fuel

On a recent family vacation, I saw that a pretty good chunk of America is biting off a pretty big chunk of renewable energy. From wind and solar power, to alternative fuels like biodiesel - diversifying our sources of energy seems to be the wave of the future. Luckily, Louisiana seems to be on board with the next stage of evolution in the energy world. We've already started to get electricity from Oklahoma wind farms in Caddo Parish via SWEPCO - but the next step includes cooking up a little home-grown alternative fuel ourselves, Louisiana style.
Mississippi StatePosted by
NBC News

Mississippi renters slow to receive aid as eviction moratorium deadline looms

Millions of dollars was allocated to help Mississippi tenants pay overdue rent and bills during the Covid-19 pandemic, but many have yet to receive payments despite the looming July 31st eviction moratorium deadline. NBC News’ Bracey Harris explains why the money is not reaching renters and how local organizations are making sure tenants are aware they are entitled to relief.
Virginia StateWSET

EXPLAINER: How Virginia is helping tenants with rental aid

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The end of some tenant protections by the end of next month has raised concerns that thousands of Virginia residents will be unable to afford their rent and face eviction. A federal freeze on evictions expires July 31. Expiring at the end of this month is...
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
HomelessNew Jersey Herald

NJ eviction records during pandemic could be kept private under bill

Certain New Jersey eviction court records during the pandemic could be kept confidential, in turn reducing barriers for renters to find new housing, after the Senate sent a bill to the governor's desk Wednesday. Under S3713/A4463, if a landlord files a case for eviction because a tenant did not make...
Wisconsin StateBeaumont Enterprise

Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin bishop has taken the unusual step of removing a priest from the ministry after he made a series of divisive remarks about politics and the pandemic. The Diocese of La Crosse said in a statement Friday that Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a...
Michigan StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan has 13th highest property taxes in nation

(The Center Square) – Michigan has the 13th highest property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value in 2019, says a study from the Tax Foundation. In calendar year 2019, the most recent data available, here are the states with the highest effective rate on owner-occupied property:. New...
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Metro Atlanta eviction filings stacking up despite federal moratorium

ATLANTA — In a time when a federal eviction moratorium stands between home sweet home and homelessness, researchers say the floodgates could burst open once the ban is lifted. Eviction filings are stacking up in metro Atlanta in spite of the moratorium, which was extended by the Centers for Disease...
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Attorney Annie Ellis explains current job market and San Diego’s eviction ordinance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California has banned evictions for unpaid rent through the end of September and will use federal money to pay off eligible tenants’ debt. To be eligible, tenants must make 80% or less of the area’s median income. Tenants who are not eligible can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30. Landlord groups say the state needs to move more quickly to distribute money to aid landlords who haven’t been getting paid.
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

OSMA Doctor Says COVID-19 Cases In Oklahoma Could Spike Again

Oklahoma health care leaders will have an update on Tuesday about the state's variant testing efforts. Dr. George Monks with the Oklahoma State Medical Association said we're at the beginning of a third wave of COVID-19, fueled by the Delta variant. Over the past week, Oklahoma's percentage of positive COVID...

Comments / 0

Community Policy