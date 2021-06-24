Theatre brings back Improv Night after hiatus

Jah and John Marsh pretending to be elementary school students receiving an award for wearing their masks the longest for the year. Their breathtaking record was an outstanding 30 seconds.

ROCKINGHAM — A coffee shop where a director changes the characters’ emotions to whatever they feel like, making different scenarios out of props and asking about favorite types of cheese were just a few of the outlandish scenes and skits that were on display at the Richmond Community Theatre’s Improv Night on Thursday.

It was the first time since the pandemic that Theatre could host free and family-friendly event.

“We just want the public to come out and have a good time,” said RCT Director Merrie Dawkins. The Improv Night had gotten off to a successful start just before COVID-19, with about 60 to 70 people in attendance.

Anyone in the audience was able to come on stage to get in on the action. The different scenarios and scenes were established when the actors got on stage and then they were free to take the scene wherever their minds took them.

Dawkins said the Theatre a very welcoming environment where you can sit back and have a good time. Those familiar with “Whose Line is it Anyway” would recognize the various formats and questions that the actors build their performances around.

Children as young at eight can be on stage and interact with individuals up to their 70s.

The Improv Night will be hosted two additional times this summer: at 6:30 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 19 at the Theatre. Call 910-997-3765 for more information.

Since the RCT building is operated by the City of Rockingham, individuals who have not been vaccinated are required to wear a mask. Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask if they choose.

“It’s just fun,” Dawkins said. “Sometimes, it takes people out of there comfort zone. It’s just for everybody.”

