Valier, MT

Homesteading “VALIER” Style

By Jerry Puffer
Posted by 
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The infamous Valier Homesteading Days are underway THIS weekend! Today's (Friday) events include a softball tournament, a Poker Run & Karaoke over at Froggie's Bar & Grill. Tomorrow, Saturday, the Homesteader Hustle 5K FUN run/walk kicks off at 8 o'clock SHARP at the Fireman's Pavilion. Don't worry about a thing...admission to the run is FREE! Donations WILL benefit the Valier Food Pantry.

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
61
Followers
702
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksenam.com
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Breakfast In Chester

The Liberty County Chamber will be whipping up a fine Montana breakfast tomorrow (Saturday) morning over in Chester City Park. Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee & juice will be high atop the platters from 7 until 10 o'clock. Don't worry about a thing...breakfast tomorrow's FREE, but donations will be welcome. Rattle the skillet, I'd like to come by...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Shelby’s Having A Barbacoa!!

Marias Fair Fun Time will be even "funner" this year as our 4 County Marias Fair returns! There'll be a Barbacoa on Friday, the 23rd. What in the blazes IS a Barbacoa? I'm still trying to find out what a "pergola) is. My friend, Thad, will explain the Shelby "Barbacoa" this afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, when our Shelby Ag Sci Teacher/FFA Advisor, Head Varsity/JH Wrestling Coach Thad White joins me on the Puffman Show on KSEN. I can give you a couple of hints right now..."beef brisket, baby back ribs & pulled pork. How's that sound! There'll be judging & cool prizes too. Barbacoa's a FUN fundraiser for our Shelby FFA, & ALL the proceeds raised will to the Shelby FFA. I'm looking forward to hearing more from Mr. White at 2:30 today on KSEN. Hopefully, IF time permits, Thad, who's a native Pennsylvanian, can demonstrate how to talk "Pennsylvanian" & impress your family & friends alike. In the meantime, toss me a brisket. I'm already working up a hunger & Barbacoa's a whole 2 weeks away. Oh darn...
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Today Will B GRAND @ Rhonda Wiegand’s!

Rhonda Wiegand will have Homestead Studio & Gallery OPEN all day today (Saturday,) from 10 until 4 o'clock. The gallery's located at 55 Homestead Lane. Don't worry about a thing...just turn NW on Wiegand Road a few miles outside of Shelby..
Choteau, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Got Grit?

The "Got Grit" 5K Obstacle Course Race is set for tomorrow (Saturday) down in Choteau. The "race" is a fundraiser by the Choteau Volleyball team. You can pre-register for the race today (Friday) by calling 590 4033, or 590 0029. Day-of registration will be available tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 9 until 1:30 at Choteau City Park. Don't worry about a thing...discounts are available for families. Happy 4th of July!
Posted by
KSEN AM 1150

Come 2 The Shelby BBQ!

It wouldn't be 4th of July without our Shelby Fire Department's infamous BBQ, & there'll be a spectacular one this 4th of July Sunday. Everyone's welcome to come by the firehall between 11 o'clock & 2, on Sunday. Don't worry about a thing...you'll be able eat in or take out. They'll have a 50/50 raffle along with other FUN prizes up for grabs. Happy 4th of July from our Shelby Fire Department. Hope to see you Sunday. Donations are always welcome...
HobbiesPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

FWP ADDS FEATURES TO NEW ONLINE HUNT PLANNER MAP

HELENA – Staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have added new features to FWP’s online Hunt Planner map, a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state. These new features will become available starting July 7. The new Hunt Planner, which became available to the public...
Chester, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

R U Registered 4 Camp? DEADLINE Today!!

The DEADLINE to register for the Cloverbud Day Camp over in Chester is TODAY, Friday!! Cloverbud Day Camp is organized by the Liberty County 4-H Ambassador Team. Age range for "camp" is 5 to 8 years. "I" submit this is the kind of camp Charlie Brown would like to attend. Don't worry about a thing...the entry fee's only $5. If you would like your kids to attend, please contact the Liberty County Extension Office to RSVP.
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s ROCK The Block

The Conrad Business Association will be hosting "Rock the Block" on Saturday, July 24th. There'll be a car show, street vendors with a 3 pound CHALLENGE at 3 in the afternoon. Right now, the Conrad Business Association is hunting for street vendors & car show participants. 2 blocks of downtown Conrad, will be blocked off for the vendors, car show & sidewalk sales. Look for a ton of people as Conrad will also be hosting the divisional swim meet over the weekend. If you'd like to take part in Rock the Block, please contact Pam at Closet Consignments Boutique at 278 5343, for more information & a registrations forms. THIS afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, on the Puffman Show, I'll have a special interview with Pam Marsh from Closet Consignment & Lorrie Berg from Bumble Bee Craft in Conrad, on Conrad's Rock the Block. I'm the Puffman still rocking on...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Enjoying The Journey In Conrad

You're invited to join the Conrad Mission Church THIS Sunday, for "Enjoying the Journey." Enjoying the Journey is a "special" women's event featuring a talk by motivational speaker, author & humorist Lois Olmstead. Olmstead's presentation will commence at 4 o'clock Sunday afternoon at 4 at the church...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Sunburst This Morning-Shelby This Afternoon!

Summertime under Montana's Big Sky the Hillside Colony's up & running with a farmers market in Sunburst this morning (Thursday 6/24.) Don't worry about a thing...they'll be there until High Noon today. This afternoon, the Hillside Colony will be here in Shelby City Park from 2 until 5.Our Let's GO 2 market!!
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Train 4 The Olympics In Shelby!

Training for the Olympics or just taking a plunge to swim a few laps? Check out our Shelby Pool. They're offering morning lap swim Tuesday through Friday between 6 & 7 o'clock beginning TOMORROW, Tuesday, the 22nd. Don't worry about a thing...there's adult swim hour Monday through Thursday in the afternoon from 5 until 6 o'clock. Looking forward to seeing you in the pool where's it's always more than cool...
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Let’s Make Shelby SHINE!!

With some great inspiration from the families of the LDS Church, the City of Shelby has scheduled a real community clean up for TONIGHT (Wednesday, 6/23.) You're invited to round up your rakes, start your shovels, grab your gloves & meet at 6 o'clock SHARP this evening down at the "former" Rainbow Ford car lot on Main Street. Groups will be assigned different area of our community to clean. Don't worry about a thing...garbage bags will be provided for you. Let's all get together & make a "clean sweep."
Posted by
KSEN AM 1150

Contribute 2 The “Gift” in Sunburst

An American Red Cross Blood Drive has been scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, the 22nd, up in our North Country. Tuesday's "Drive" will be from 12:30 until 5:30 at the Methodist Church in Sunburst. SUMMER 2021 is here, & with it comes summer travel, recreation & the wide open outdoors in our Golden Triangle. Why not give the "Gift of Life" as we continue to keep our area blood banks well stocked & on ready "standby" for the summer...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Kenny Chesney Sets Bozeman Concert Date

BOZEMAN – After postponing a tour stop last year in Bozeman due to the pandemic, country music star Kenny Chesney announced today that he will now play Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Montana State University is one of 19 stops on the performer’s Here and Now 2022 Stadium...
Conrad, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

Softball Kicks Off In Conrad

Conrad adult coed softball will get underway this Monday, the 14th. Don't worry about a thing...MEN'S softball comes to play on Thursday, the 17th. You can contact Conrad Parks & Rec this Monday, for more information. It's "Summer 2021", PLAY BALL!!
Posted by
KSEN AM 1150

4 Our Kids…

Each year, the City of Shelby strives to maintain a Recreation Pass Fund for the children of our community. This fund provides financial assistance to those kids who can't afford swimming pool passes. If you'd like to contribute to the fund, please give Shelby City Hall a call at 434 5222.Let's make this summer 2021, a GREAT summer for our kids & our community...

