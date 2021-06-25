Homesteading “VALIER” Style

Marias Fair Fun Time will be even "funner" this year as our 4 County Marias Fair returns! There'll be a Barbacoa on Friday, the 23rd. What in the blazes IS a Barbacoa? I'm still trying to find out what a "pergola) is. My friend, Thad, will explain the Shelby "Barbacoa" this afternoon (Thursday) at 2:30, when our Shelby Ag Sci Teacher/FFA Advisor, Head Varsity/JH Wrestling Coach Thad White joins me on the Puffman Show on KSEN. I can give you a couple of hints right now..."beef brisket, baby back ribs & pulled pork. How's that sound! There'll be judging & cool prizes too. Barbacoa's a FUN fundraiser for our Shelby FFA, & ALL the proceeds raised will to the Shelby FFA. I'm looking forward to hearing more from Mr. White at 2:30 today on KSEN. Hopefully, IF time permits, Thad, who's a native Pennsylvanian, can demonstrate how to talk "Pennsylvanian" & impress your family & friends alike. In the meantime, toss me a brisket. I'm already working up a hunger & Barbacoa's a whole 2 weeks away. Oh darn...