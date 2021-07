Here in Concord, we are proud of our right to vote. Our role in the Revolutionary War and our history of town hall meetings shows us the importance of empowering the voices of everyday citizens. However, it is impossible to escape the feeling that our votes have begun to matter less and less. Gerrymandering, or the drawing of legislative districts to strategically benefit the party in power, is one of the main culprits. According to https://FairVote.org, after states redrew their districts following the 2010 census, only 47 out of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives were competitive! Think about that. In one of the most influential governing bodies in our country, barely more than 10% of lawmakers face a competitive general election. Our democracy is under attack and we need to fix it.