If you’ve gotten hit with a grenade or C4 explosion out of nowhere in Rainbow Six Siege, it might have been a player exploiting an audio glitch in the multiplayer game. The silent C4/grenade bug has been well-known in the Siege community for some time, but it’s mostly been written off as something that just happens every so often. Now, a former pro player has been able to replicate the bug, showing that it can be used deliberately to gain an in-game advantage.