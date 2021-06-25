Semi driver cited after rear-ending U-Haul on interstate
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A semi driver was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed after his vehicle rear-ended a U-Haul trailer on I-70 Thursday afternoon. Kenny Horn, 56, of Ohio was driving a 2013 Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer westbound on I-70 at mile post 137 in Clark County, Illinois. According to Illinois State Police, Horn failed to reduce speed to slower traffic and rear-ended a U-Haul trailer attached to an SUV driven by Mackenzie A. Wamhoff, 28, of Oklahoma.mymixfm.com