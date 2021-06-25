Cancel
Music

The secrets of Buckcherry’s surprisingly enduring sleaze-rock

By Matt Wake
AL.com
AL.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Judging from the screams responding to his question, there were several thousand crazy bitches inside the arena that night. From the stage, Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd had introed his band’s wah-greased hit “Crazy Bitch” by asking the crowd “How many crazy b----es in here?” Amid the fans’ cascading affirmation, Buckcherry then launched into the tune. This was about seven years ago and the Los Angeles quintet was opening for Kid Rock at a packed Von Braun Center.

