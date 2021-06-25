Cancel
Science

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools wins MiSTEAM award to fund educational programs

By FOX 17 News
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 15 days ago
Students at Godfrey Lee schools are excelling in Science, technology, engineering and math programs. The school district recently received a $10,000 award from the MiSTEAM program to keep the momentum going.

The Michigan Department of Education chose the school district because of their involvement in another program. It’s called the MI-STEM place, project and problem or 3-P based learning playbooks.

They were one of 15 districts across the state to receive the funds. It will be used to enhance programs throughout the district in the K-12 school system.

“Innovating the student experience has been a focus of our district and this award is an affirmation to the hard work of our staff and students. We believe each child is brilliant and it is our mission to create conditions for student success. STEAM is one of many ways we accomplish this goal.” Kevin Polston, superintendent.

It's the kind of curriculum students have been looking for.

Adrienne Rose serves as the director of technology and information services.

"Our STEAM program at Godfrey Lee is one that we really pride ourselves on, because we serve a demographic that's often underrepresented in STEAM programs, STEAM employment, and those career fields as our students graduate and transition post-secondary," Rose said.

Grand Valley State University runs the local chapter of the MiSTEAM program and has had a longtime partnership with Godfrey Lee schools.

