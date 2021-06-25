Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

VP Harris visits US-Mexico Border in Texas

swiowanewssource.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris visits the U.S.-Mexico border as part of her role leading the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration. (June 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/fb529bb8574646f19496280d95b1cf50.

www.swiowanewssource.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#U S#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
Related
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

VP Harris jokes ‘maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough’ to Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris joked “maybe I don’t say ‘no’ enough,” when asked about the major responsibilities that have been delegated to her by President Biden. Harris made the quip when asked about her leadership on issues including the southern border migrant surge, expanding voting rights, closing the digital divide and infrastructure during an interview on BET-TV with Soledad O’Brien aired Friday night.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden is not boring

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. The White House loves leaning into the notion that the JOE BIDEN presidency is a deliberate...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Al Sharpton meets with Biden and Harris on police reform and voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton visited the White House on Thursday to talk political strategy with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The controversial New York-based civil rights activist and MSNBC host joined a small group to discuss “the fight to protect the constitutional right to vote and to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act,” the White House said.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The double standard of Kamala Harris being in charge

When discussing qualities that people demand of their leaders, “easy to work for” rarely comes up — if the candidate is a man. The catchphrase “You’re fired!” helped propel Donald Trump, star of “The Apprentice," into the ranks of mega-celebrities. Repeatedly invoked in his 2016 campaign for the presidency, those two words came to represent decisiveness, toughness and a low tolerance for those who do not perform.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — When the coronavirus ravaged Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis defiantly bucked mask mandates. He later cracked down on protesters advocating racial justice, blasted President Joe Biden on immigration, jumped into the fight over transgender athletes and signed sweeping legislation to toughen voting rules. But after a deadly...
POTUSNewsweek

Gretchen Whitmer Says Kamala Harris Is Unfairly Treated Because of Race and Gender

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she's been in a pensive mood lately, having spent recent days writing a victim impact statement ahead of the sentencing of an anti-government extremist who took part in a plot to kidnap and kill her last year. Her statement, which will be revealed in federal court on sentencing day next month, has forced her, she says, to take stock of what she's been through over the past year and what that portends for the nation going forward. "We've come to a dangerous moment in our nation where it's not just about disagreement, it's about threats of violence," she tells Newsweek.

Comments / 0

Community Policy