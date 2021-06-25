Why the Twins May Have Given Up on Zack Littell Too Early
The Minnesota Twins’ bullpen has caused great frustration this season, and it’s hard not to wonder if Zack Littell* would have helped round out their relief corps. Littell, who arrived in 2017 as part of the Jaime Garcia trade with the New York Yankees, was granted free agency last offseason and signed with the San Francisco Giants. He was an integral part of Minnesota’s bullpen two years ago, owning a 2.68 ERA and striking out almost 22% of the hitters he faced.zonecoverage.com