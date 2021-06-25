Cancel
NFL

Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Ex-Cal Star Aaron Rodgers’ Value Drops

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 16 days ago
Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished last season as the No. 2 player in all of fantasy football, according to ESPN, but that does not make him an attractive player in this year’s preseason fantasy football assessment. At least not at the moment.

With so many questions about Rodgers’ status for 2021, he slid a long way in the fantasy mock draft ESPN conducted this week. It’s not clear whether he will be with the Packers or another team. In fact, it’s not clear he will play at all this season.

Eight quarterbacks were taken in ESPN’s 10-team 1/2-PPR mock draft before Rodgers went off the board. He was not picked until the 12th round, and two former Cal wide receivers – Keenan Allen of the Chargers and Marvin Jones Jr. of the Jaguars – were off the board before Rodgers.

Allen was the 13th wide receiver taken and the 37th selection overall, and Jones was the 45th wide receiver taken and the 98th overall pick.

Rodgers did not go much higher in ESPN's 10-team PPR format fantasy mock draft conducted in mid-May. He was the eighth quarterback taken in that fantasy draft, and his status has become more unsettled since then.

If Rodgers’ status is resolved before the start of the regular season, presumably his fantasy status would rise, but there is just too much uncertainty at the moment.

Rodgers, the 2020 MVP, is sort of like bitcoin: He/it paid off big for quite a while, but his/its uncertain future makes it difficult to know whether to invest in him/it.

Rodgers remains steadfast in his claim that he no longer wants to play for the Packers, and the Packers consistently claim they won’t trade him.

Rodgers sat out the mandatory minicamp and will probably sit out the start of preseason camp. That will make his holdout official and bring more pressure on him and the Packers to make something happen.

The fantasy football world awaits the results.

Cover photo of Aaron Rodgers by Jeff Hanisch, USA TODAY Sports

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

