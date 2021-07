The Fitbit Versa 3 is arguably the best fitness-tracking smartwatch out today, particularly if you have less than $300 to spend. At only $230, it’s highly comfortable and easy to use, while its tracking features are comprehensive for its price, covering heart rate and blood-oxygen sensors, the ability to monitor skin temperature, and built-in GPS. However, as good as it is, it isn’t the only low-cost and high-functioning smartwatch. Another contender is the Apple Watch SE, which, despite being priced at around $300, does pretty much everything the more expensive Apple Watch Series 6 does, even throwing in a timer to ensure you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.