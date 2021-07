It's not every day you see RTX 3070 gaming laptop deals go for under £1,500, but that's exactly what you'll find with this 2021 Razer Blade 15 for just £1,399 at Amazon. Not only is this a fantastic price for a machine with an RTX 3070 graphics card, but it just so happens to be from a very premium brand - one that always has some of the most stylish (and fully metal) chassis designs around. Alongside that powerful GPU, you're also bagging yourself an Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving you plenty of power and room elsewhere too.