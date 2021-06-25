Make Taylor Swift’s Flag Cake This 4th of July
When Taylor Swift sang, “bakers gonna bake, bake, bake, bake, bake" (Starbucks lovers, anyone?), we're pretty sure she was thinking back to that time she made this American flag cake in 2014. The superstar celebrated that Independence Day by baking the wonderful Ina Garten's flag cake with besties Jaime King and model Amanda Griffith. And because we love all things T-Swizzle, we figured we'd give the decadent recipe a shot ourselves. Scroll on to see how we made the throwback Taylor Swift flag cake!www.brit.co