Make Taylor Swift’s Flag Cake This 4th of July

( © Scott Barbour/TAS/Getty Images for TAS) 2012 was a time to be alive. We met Honey Boo Boo, found out who Gossip Girl really was, and saw The Hunger Games on the big screen for the first time. Nothing could prepare us, though, for the work of art that was (and is) Taylor Swift’s fourth album, Red. In honor of Miss Taylor Alison Swift announcing her re-recording of Red (Taylor’s Version) plus a treasure trove of unreleased and unabridged songs, we’re breaking down one of the most important and impactful aspects of her Red era: the fashion!