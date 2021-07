Bail has been denied for the Baltimore City Police Officer who was taken into custody after his 15 year old step-son was found dead inside his home near Pasadena. Eric Glenn Banks, Jr., 34 was recently charged for the alleged events leading up to his arrest. He was booked at the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis. A District Court Judge denied Banks' request to be released on bail and ordered that he remain held at the detention center.