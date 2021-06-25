Cancel
Kansas City, MO

KCMO hosting vaccine events at City Market, Mattie Rhodes

By Katelyn Brown
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 15 days ago
The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department is focusing COVID-19 vaccination efforts on two new events.

The first event will be held at The City Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The KCMO Mobile Vaccine Unit will be in front of the Steamboat Arabia Museum.

“I am glad to see that thousands of Kansas Citians are fully vaccinated. However, that means far too many unvaccinated Kansas Citians are still at risk for infection—especially with the more transmittable Delta variant beginning to spread throughout Kansas City and Missouri. I cannot encourage non-vaccinated Kansas Citians enough, to actively seek an opportunity to do so," Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a release .

Preregistering is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. To preregister, call 311 or sign up online .

The health department will also hold a vaccination event at the Mattie Rhodes Center's Northeast location, 148 Topping Ave., on Monday, June 28.

Monday's event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health department has closed its clinics at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center and former GenX store to focus on these new locations.

The clinic at the health department remains open.

