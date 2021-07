Tampa Bay Lightning have just secured their second consecutive Stanley Cup final win, while we’re still in the middle of the NBA final series between the Sun and the Bucks. Over in Europe, the Euro 2020 soccer tournament comes to a close this Sunday afternoon, with a blockbuster final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium in London. It is perhaps one of the most exciting major tournament finals in recent international soccer history – especially if you sit on the English side of the fence.