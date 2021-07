As the 2020-21 season came to an end with a loss to Michigan in the Round of 32, a cloud of uncertainty fell over the LSU Basketball program. There was obviously disappointment from suffering a season-ending loss in the NCAA Tournament, but uncertainty surrounding what LSU Basketball would look like going forward. After appearing set to lose all five of their starters from a year ago, the Tigers received some phenomenal news on Tuesday announcing the return of one of those five.