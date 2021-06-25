Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights

By Laura Olson
Posted by 
Georgia Recorder
Georgia Recorder
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0lp0_0afE7ZdX00

This story was updated June 25th at 5:27 p.m.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia to overturn a sweeping elections law passed in March, with a legal challenge that alleges the new statute violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

The federal lawsuit is the latest in a series of challenges to Senate Bill 202 , which would, among other changes, limit absentee voting, enact new voter ID requirements and make it illegal for volunteers to hand out food and water to those waiting in long lines to cast their ballots.

“Many of that law’s provisions make it harder for people to vote,” Garland said during a news conference Friday.

“The complaint alleges that the state enacted those restrictions with the purpose of denying or abridging the right to vote on account of race or color.”

The legal action follows an announcement earlier this month that the DOJ was doubling its enforcement attorneys who work to protect voting rights, with Garland pledging that the agency would be “scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access.”

Top Georgia Republican officials sharply countered the DOJ’s claims of racial discrimination in the suit and promised a stiff defense against a lawsuit they say is built on “lies.”

Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the lawsuit’s announcement blasting the filing as “born out of the lies and misinformation” promoted by President Joe Biden’s administration. Kemp said the filing of the lawsuit is a response to congressional Democrats failing to pass their own overarching federal voting legislation.

“Let me be clear, the DOJ lawsuit announced today is legally and constitutionally wrong,” Kemp said during a Friday afternoon press conference in Savannah. “Their false and baseless accusations are quite honestly disgusting, but I can’t say that I’m surprised. The president and his administration. Stacey Abrams and their far-left allies have lied about the Election Integrity Act from the beginning.”

Republican supporters of Georgia’s election overhaul argue that the legislation improves the security of the absentee voting system, and that some Georgians would have more voting options from a mandated extra weekend voting day and more public notice on polling location changes.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr will lead the defense in the case that lists the state of Georgia, the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as defendants. The Republican Carr referred to the lawsuit as a political stunt.

“The Justice Department is wrong, factually, legally and constitutionally,” Carr said in a statement. “Georgia’s law clearly strengthens security, expands access and improves transparency in our elections. It is disappointing for those of us who respect the rule of law, because this is not a lawsuit, it is a political campaign flier.”

Democrats and voting-rights groups have blasted the law, saying it will significantly disenfranchise many Georgians, predominantly minority voters, people with disabilities and seniors.

The federal lawsuit filed in the Northern District of Georgia joins seven other federal suits brought by civil and voting rights organizations that claim Georgia’s new absentee ID requirements, limitations on absentee drop boxes and other changes violate federal voting laws.

Atlanta voting rights attorney Bryan Sells said it’s a big deal to have the Justice Department fighting against major sections of Georgia’s voting law.

The lawsuit specifically targets Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which in federal court cases over the last handful of years have focused on whether minority voters were disenfranchised by rules on absentee voting, provisional ballots and more.

The department’s lawsuit won’t have an immediate affect on provisions of SB 202 that have already become law or will on July 1, Sells said.

“There’s no way to predict how DOJ’s involvement could affect the timing of the case,” Sells said. “It could slow things down or speed things up. But all of the suits, if they become consolidated, are likely to move at roughly the same speed.”

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, outlined the case the agency’s case against Georgia in a press conference held Friday. Screenshot of Justice Department livestream

Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the DOJ, outlined a number of provisions within the Georgia law that the DOJ complaint alleges were adopted with the intent of denying voting access to Black voters.

Those include changes that limit access to absentee voting — such as fewer drop boxes and a shortened timeline for requesting ballots — which Clarke said will push more Black voters to cast their ballots in person, “where they will be more likely than white voters to confront long lines.

”Other changes in the statute will reduce the likelihood that voters who show up at the wrong precinct will have their ballots counted, also disproportionately affecting Black voters,” she said.

Clarke said the new lawsuit is a signal that the DOJ “stands ready to protect the constitutionally guaranteed voting rights of Americans in Georgia, and wherever else those rights may be threatened in our country.”

Republican-controlled legislatures in 17 states have passed 28 new laws that advocates and Democrats say would make voting more difficult, particularly for people of color, according to the Brennan Center for Justice , a research institute. That includes Georgia and Florida.

Congressional Democrats also have held a host of hearings in the House and Senate on voting rights, and have listened to concerns about those Republican-led efforts to introduce and pass voting restrictions.

Garland repeated his call for Congress to restore a preclearance requirement that states with historical practices of racial discrimination get federal approval before making any changes to their voting laws. That mandate was struck down in a 2013 Supreme Court decision .

Garland added that if that section of the federal Voting Rights Act was still in place, “it is likely that SB 202 would never have taken effect.”

In late March, Georgia Republicans followed through on their pledge ahead of the legislative session to come up with new voting legislation to restore confidence in what they said is a broken election system that caused supporters of former President Donald Trump to cast doubt about the 2020 election results.

The bill faced stiff resistance from Democratic lawmakers and numerous voting rights groups and on Friday the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus welcomed Garland suing Georgia for passing SB 202.

“As we have stated on countless occasions, this bill was a retaliatory, unwarranted response to a 2020 presidential election where African American and other communities of concern went to the polls in record numbers,” Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Chair Sen. Tonya Anderson said.

State House Speaker David Ralston, a Blue Ridge Republican, hailed Georgia’s SB 202 for making “voting more accessible and secure” while Raffensperger also blamed Abrams and Biden for spreading misinformation.

Raffensperger has repeatedly defended the new election law even though it removes the secretary of state as a voting member of the State Election Board.

But he’s supported other aspects, including requiring an ID to cast an absentee ballot and mandating drop boxes in every county.

“It is no surprise that they would operationalize their lies with the full force of the federal government,” Raffensperger said about the new lawsuit. “I look forward to meeting them, and beating them, in court.”

On the other end of the spectrum, organizations like the ACLU of Georgia and the Abrams-led Fair Fight lauded the Justice Department’s challenging Georgia’s voting law.

Federal prosecutors will provide strong resources for the battle against Georgia’s new law, said Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia.

“The Justice Department now has leaders with tremendous experience in civil rights enforcement, and we are very pleased to have them enter the fray on the side of our democracy.” she said.

The post U.S. Justice Dept. suit says new Georgia voting law rules violate rights appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Recorder

465
Followers
158
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Recorder is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policies to stories of the people and communities affected by them. We bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues from our office a few blocks from Georgia’s Gold Dome. Our perch might be near the Capitol in downtown Atlanta, but the communities we care about are found in all corners of Georgia, from the mountains of Blue Ridge to the flatlands of Bainbridge. Just a few years ago, news outlets across Georgia staffed their own capital bureaus and it was common for several reporters to cover the same legislative committee hearings, press conferences on the Capitol steps and other state policy news. Most traditional news organizations now lack the resources to do much more than chase the political outrage of the day. Meanwhile, proposals to shape Georgia’s approach to health care, public schools, community development and other essential ingredients for a good quality-of-life don’t receive the attention they warrant. The Georgia Recorder aims to remedy that. The Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Recorder retains editorial independence.

 https://georgiarecorder.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#Absentee Voting#Justice Dept#Georgia House#The Department Of Justice#Senate#Doj#Republican#Democrats#Georgians#The State Election Board#State#The Justice Department#Sells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Kemp interviews justice candidates in Georgia Supreme Court makeover

The reshaping of the Georgia Supreme Court under Gov. Brian Kemp continues, as new Chief Justice David Nahmias takes the reins and six finalists vie to fill the court’s third vacancy since 2020. The Republican governor has started interviewing the potential replacements for the seat left vacant after last week’s retirement of Chief Justice Harold […] The post Kemp interviews justice candidates in Georgia Supreme Court makeover appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
IndustryPosted by
Georgia Recorder

State OKs Spaceport Camden, few ways now for opponents to defuse it

The reality of rockets one day launching off coastal Georgia got a big boost Thursday after the state agency charged with protecting the coast said it doesn’t plan to stand in the way of a federal license for Spaceport Camden. The Coastal Resources Division of the Department of Natural Resource issued a letter Thursday saying […] The post State OKs Spaceport Camden, few ways now for opponents to defuse it appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Blame murder surge on pandemic-related rage and gun sales

The rising number of murders in the Atlanta metro region, some of them apparently random, has truly been alarming, and it’s important to try to grasp what its causes might be. If the phenomenon was local, then you might suspect that the causes and solutions are local as well. But it’s not. It’s occurring all […] The post Bookman: Blame murder surge on pandemic-related rage and gun sales appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Public HealthPosted by
Georgia Recorder

News outlets strain against money ills worsened by pandemic losses

As advertising sales return to pre-pandemic numbers at local newspapers, industry experts are both optimistic about the near future and concerned about the overall, long term health of Georgia’s news industry. For the past year, as readers searched for the latest COVID-19 news, local newspapers continued to cover news from virtual city council meetings to […] The post News outlets strain against money ills worsened by pandemic losses appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CollegesPosted by
Georgia Recorder

GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits college campuses

Professors say the Republican crusade to root out “critical race theory” is taking a toll on college campuses around the nation—places where academic freedom is supposed to encourage thought, discussion and analysis. Much of the “critical race theory” uproar to date has centered on teaching in K-12 schools. But several high-profile incidents, combined with new […] The post GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits college campuses appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Arizona StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Supreme Court ruling on Arizona law could hinder Georgia court challenges

The U.S Supreme Court’s ruling that upheld provisions in Arizona’s election law because they did not violate the Voting Rights Act could make it more difficult for federal lawsuits challenging Georgia’s voting law to succeed. Election law experts say Thursday’s ruling raises new doubts in most of the eight federal lawsuits alleging Georgia’s new rules […] The post Supreme Court ruling on Arizona law could hinder Georgia court challenges appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
TrafficPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Electrifying school buses will benefit local economy and children’s health

After a school year like no other, Georgia’s students are well into their summer vacations. The diesel school buses that carry nearly half of America’s students sit idle, giving children and communities a break from breathing the unhealthy air pollution these buses spread. There’s substantial evidence that breathing diesel fumes puts children and their still-developing […] The post Electrifying school buses will benefit local economy and children’s health appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

New absentee voting rules take effect with full 2021 Georgia election law

Starting today, some of the most heavily scrutinized sections of Georgia’s new voting law go into effect — primarily absentee voting rules that have become the focal points of a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit. The federal government’s lawsuit against Georgia on Friday argues that the state’s new election rules that shorten the window to […] The post New absentee voting rules take effect with full 2021 Georgia election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Georgia Recorder

GOP resists new calls for federal OK of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON—Republicans during a U.S. House Judiciary panel hearing on Tuesday argued that a bill that would reinstate a preclearance section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act is unnecessary because there is no discrimination in voting. The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Mike Johnson, (R-La.), said that the legislation is not needed and that the […] The post GOP resists new calls for federal OK of John Lewis Voting Rights Act appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Public HealthPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Delta variant Q&A How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior

As the delta variant takes hold, the unvaccinated are in for a rude awakening. It’s not just ignorance — they’re begging for a Darwin Award. Unfortunately, thanks to all these unvaccinated knuckleheads, vaccinated Americans are now being put more at risk, too. The delta variant is a mutant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Early estimates suggest the […] The post Delta variant Q&A <h3 class='secondary-title'>How the rapidly spreading coronavirus variant might change your behavior</h3> appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia StatePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Warnock: ‘fix’ to help expand Medicaid in Georgia and other holdout states

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says he is finalizing a proposal that would extend Medicaid coverage to more Georgians and bypass GOP state leaders who have rejected calls to expand the insurance program for the poor. Warnock, who is in Georgia this week while the Senate is on break, said Tuesday he has urged the White […] The post Warnock: ‘fix’ to help expand Medicaid in Georgia and other holdout states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Georgia Recorder

At Atlanta preschool, Ossoff says child tax credit can reduce poverty

School nurse Johnnie Thomas – Nurse Johnnie to the kids at Atlanta’s Sheltering Arms Educare Center preschool – sees the effects of child poverty first hand. Most of the students receive financial aid to attend classes there, and about 98% of the families served by the school meet the financial eligibility requirements for Medicaid, Thomas […] The post At Atlanta preschool, Ossoff says child tax credit can reduce poverty appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

WASHINGTON—The U.S. House voted Wednesday to establish a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol. In a 222-190 vote that was almost entirely party-line, just two Republicans joined Democrats in passing the resolution, which calls for a probe into “one of the darkest days of […] The post U.S. House backs select committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
AgriculturePosted by
Georgia Recorder

Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits

WASHINGTON—Former Trump administration officials and conservative and libertarian nonprofits have launched lawsuits to block federal relief funds aimed at Black and minority farmers—a development that House Agriculture Committee Chairman and Atlanta Democrat David Scott calls “an evil system at work here.” Suits have been filed in Florida, Wisconsin and Texas that say it’s unconstitutional to […] The post Relief payments to Black farmers stalled by conservative group lawsuits appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
POTUSPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Bookman: Trump quits court battle but recklessly urges followers to fight

This week, Donald Trump was finally forced to admit the truth: He lost Georgia fair and square, the multiple lawsuits that he and the Georgia GOP filed to try to throw out the state’s 5 million presidential votes had been based on lies and fantasies, and the entire argument they tried to make had zero […] The post Bookman: Trump quits court battle but recklessly urges followers to fight appeared first on Georgia Recorder.

Comments / 2

Community Policy