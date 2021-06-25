MLS Sporting Kansas City | From The Wiz to SKC: Can a stadium change the fortunes of a club?

Hop on board, and discover how the WIZ transformed into Sporting KC.. With the recent surge of expansion in Major League Soccer it can be tempting to focus solely on new teams and their new stadiums. However, the evolution of the Kansas City 'Wiz' into Sporting KC may be just as compelling a story, as it shows how a MLS original, fighting for relevancy in its hometown, was able to revamp itself into one of the most successful clubs in the league.