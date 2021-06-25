Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS Game Highlights

MLS Sporting Kansas City | From The Wiz to SKC: Can a stadium change the fortunes of a club?

Posted by 
MLS Game Highlights
MLS Game Highlights
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLwOd_0afE6yXn00

Hop on board, and discover how the WIZ transformed into Sporting KC.. With the recent surge of expansion in Major League Soccer it can be tempting to focus solely on new teams and their new stadiums. However, the evolution of the Kansas City 'Wiz' into Sporting KC may be just as compelling a story, as it shows how a MLS original, fighting for relevancy in its hometown, was able to revamp itself into one of the most successful clubs in the league.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MLS Game Highlights

MLS Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
223
Followers
365
Post
312
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of MLS

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Kansas City#Stadiums#Skc#Skc#Major League Soccer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSThe Blue Testament

Comeback Kings: Sporting Kansas City rally from behind to beat LAFC 2-1

Hot off the heels of a dominant victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night, Sporting Kansas City was back in action at Children’s Mercy Park on Saturday afternoon, playing host to Western Conference rival LAFC. While Bob Bradley’s men may not have gotten off to the start they or...
MLSsportingkc.com

Four Questions with Sporting Kansas City Forward Daniel Salloi

This week, Sporting Kansas City and MLS Communications share “Four Questions with Daniel Salloi,” which invites media to utilize a transcribed Q&A (in part or in whole) for their MLS coverage. Salloi answers questions on hot start to the season, the blend of young Homegrown players and seasoned MLS professionals...
SportsPosted by
JC Post

2 from Kansas City-area named to U.S. gymnastics team

ST. LOUIS (AP) —Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong both from the Kansas City area will be in Tokyo as members of the US Olympic Gymnastics Team. The two who train at Great American Gymnastics Express in Blue Springs competed in the weekend trials and were named Sunday as replacement or alternate athletes on the team.
MLSsportingkc.com

The Blue Hell: Can a stadium change the fortunes of a club?

Hop on board and discover how the WIZ transformed into Sporting Kansas City. With the recent surge of expansion in Major League Soccer it can be tempting to focus solely on new teams and their new stadiums. However, the evolution of the Kansas City 'Wiz' into Sporting KC may be...
Kansas City, KSsportingkc.com

Recap: Sporting Kansas City II falls to 4-2 defeat against Louisville City FC

Sporting Kansas City II (2-7-4, 10 points) fell to a hard-fought 4-2 defeat to Louisville City FC (6-2-2, 20 points) at Children’s Mercy Park on Friday night. Rojay Smith scored his fourth goal of the season for Sporting II, while Sporting KC Academy product Coby Jones scored his first-ever professional goal in his second appearance to spark an exciting finish.
MLBKansas City Star

What Kansas City Royals fans need to know about attending a game at Kauffman Stadium

The first (and really most important) thing to know about going to a Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium is the ticket office is not open at the stadium. That means fans must buy their tickets online and at least one day before the game they wish to attend. Here are the particulars of what else you should know when heading to see the Royals play at Kauffman Stadium.
MLSOCRegister

Galaxy loses Chicharito Hernandez before the game, falls to Sporting Kansas City

CARSON >> It was a costly night for the Galaxy, with the first loss coming before the start of the game against Sporting Kansas City. During warm-ups before the start of Sunday’s game against Sporting Kansas City, Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was forced out of the lineup due to a calf injury. The club said the move was precautionary, but with it, went the offense.
MLSBirmingham Star

Toronto FC aim to change fortunes vs. Revolution

Following a disastrous loss and a coaching change, Toronto FC will try to regroup on Wednesday when they visit the first-place New England Revolution in Foxborough, Mass. Toronto FC (1-8-2, 5 points) are mired in a six-game losing streak, with Saturday's 7-1 loss to D.C. United setting an ignominious mark as the largest margin of defeat in team history. Head coach Chris Armas was fired the following day.
UEFASportsnet.ca

Toronto FC to keep Javier Perez in role of interim coach

TORONTO — Javier Perez is going to get more time to revive Toronto FC in his role as interim coach. Perez was in charge of Toronto’s 3-2 win Wednesday in New England, which ended the six-game losing streak that prompted the firing of first-year coach Chris Armas. Initially club management...
MLSmassivereport.com

Supporters’ XI: FC Cincinnati

It seems like every Columbus Crew game over the last several weeks have featured two defining characteristics. The match has either held franchise historical significance and/or limited options in depth. Friday night’s Hell is Real Derby against FC Cincinnati is no different. Just a few days from opening the team’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy