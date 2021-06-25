LDS church donates 80,000 pounds of food—and other nonprofit news

The following is part of a series on nonprofit news with weekly roundups on updates and upcoming events. Are you a nonprofit with news to share? Email editor@lbpost.com with “nonprofit news” in the subject line.

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints congregation raised funds to purchase a literal truckload—actually, two—of food to feed the hungry this week, with supplies donated to local groups.

Roughly 80,000 pounds of food—including more than 7,000 pounds of meat, 6,000 pounds of cheese, and 400 gallons of milk—was provided to more than two dozen food banks, nonprofits, neighborhood associations, and houses of worship.

More than 50 volunteers from the Long Beach East Stake region assisted with unloading the truck and distributing the items across Long Beach.

One truckload is estimated to feed 1,400 people a week, said Staci Loveridge, of the church’s organizing committee.

“We did this three months ago, and it’s already time to restock the shelves again, so there’s a serious need, especially for the healthy, fresh protein, produce, and dairy we’re providing that goes beyond nonperishables,” Loveridge said. “We don’t just want to help feed people, we want to show our love for the community. God loves everyone.”

‘Amazing Race’ fundraiser

On July 24, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. join Leadership Long Beach for a fundraiser based off the popular television show, “Amazing Race.”

Participants will travel in teams across different Long Beach locations while completing missions with picture and video submissions, and learning trivia in the meantime.

The event hopes to introduce participants to new areas and businesses across the city.

Sponsorship opportunities end on June 30.

If you know of a cool spot you want to be a part of the Amazing Race, or have any questions, email Leadership Long Beach at amazing-race@leadershiplb.org .

If you are interested in being a partner, please fill out this form .

Tickets are $60 per team; Leadership Long Beach recommends two to four players per team, with a max of six people. Purchase your ticket here .

Leadership Long Beach has also recently moved to a new location, at 4401 Atlantic Ave., suite 200.

Scholarship recipients

The National Council of Jewish Women Greater Long Beach and West Orange County have announced their two scholarship recipients for 2021: Carol Beckerman and Madison Braverman.

The yearly scholarship opportunity is open to Jewish students whose permanent residence is in greater Long Beach or West Orange County, and who have completed a minimum of 12 undergraduate or eight graduate units at an accredited school.

Carol Beckerman is pursuing a doctorate in Transformative Studies through the California Institute for Integral Studies. She is currently exploring the impact of a meditation practice during a pandemic for her dissertation.

Madison Braverman, is a graduate student in the Educational Specialist Degree Master’s Program in School Psychology with Pupil Personnel Services. Braverman’s goal is to become a school psychologist.

Selection is based on financial need, academic standing, Jewish involvement, personal motivation, and past achievements. Opportunity to apply for the 2023 scholarships will be announced in January of 2023 at www.ncjwlongbeach.org /.

The benefits of tennis

Join Roy Trafalski, founder and executive director of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Educational Athletic Foundation for a Zoom discussion with the Long Beach/Lakewood chapter of the Hearing Loss Association of America on July 8 at 6:30 p.m.

The discussion will center around the benefits of tennis for DHH students, and everyday challenges DHH children experience.

Hearing Loss Association of America, Long Beach/Lakewood chapter is a volunteer-based support group offering education on coping skills and resources to people with hearing loss to help survive in a hearing world.

Trafalski is currently the only U.S. Professional Tennis Association Certified Tennis Pro dedicated to the DHH, according to a press release.

Contact gail7go@gmail.com to register for the meeting and receive the Zoom link.

View more information about the organization here .

Nonprofit of the Year

Sen. Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, selected AOC7 Neighborhood Group as the 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year.

AOC7 is a neighborhood organization founded to improve the overall quality of life in Long Beach, and is one of the over 100 nonprofits honored by their state senators and assembly members.

The group works block-by-block with community partners, instituting events such as monthly cleanings to tree plantings to an annual summer book drive. In response to COVID-19, the organization implemented drive-through food banks, school supply distributions, holiday giveaways, and door-to-drive vaccination drives.

California Association of Nonprofits is an opportunity for elected officials to celebrate the work in their districts along with the impact of nonprofits in our communities.

“This past year has been especially challenging, but we are deeply humbled to be recognized by Senator Lena Gonzalez as a 2021 Nonprofit of the Year,” said Mary Simmons, AOC7 board member and Neighborhood Leadership Program Graduate in a press release.

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people.

Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California.

The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.

Human-I-T is grant finalist

Human-I-T, a nonprofit social enterprise focussed on providing devices, Internet access, digital skills training and tech support to communities, beat out 320 submissions to the My LA2050 Grants Challenge , becoming one of 25 award winners that.

The organization will receive at least $10,000 in support of their “.connectLA” program that will provide low-income households with high-speed Internet for $10-25 a month.

A public voting period began on June 21, and will close June 28, to determine the first place winners in five categories. Voters will determine which organizations place first ($100,000), second ($50,000), third ($25,000), fourth ($15,000), and fifth ($10,000) in each goal category.

This is the eighth time in nine years that the My LA2050 Grants Challenge took place, awarding more than $17 million through 2020.

Vintage car show

In partnership with the nonprofit organization StandUp For Kids, Shine Speedshop in Orange is hosting a vintage car show and cocktail social to benefit homeless youth, on July 26 from 3 to 7 p.m.

For the organization’s second annual car show, the event will include beer, wine, and food trucks, live classic rock, an auction and prizes.

Purchase a $50 entry ticket here.

Shine Speedshop is located at 867 North Commerce St. Orange.

Film screening

In partnership with UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance, the Aquarium of the Pacific welcomes back in-person events on June 27, at 7 to 8:30 p.m., for the screening of “Plastic Bag Store: The Film,” a screen adaption of the Plastic Bag Store installation and immersive experience which premiered in New York’s Times Square during the fall of 2020.

The project aims to utilize humor and a critical lens to explore plastic waste.

The event will also feature a post-show discussion with artist and show creator Robin Frohardt, immediately following the screening.

Purchase your tickets here, $17 for the public and $15 for Aquarium members.

