I co-signed a personal loan for my daughter. The bank withdrew the money from my father’s account instead. How could this happen?

No matter how overwhelming your debt might seem, there are three easy steps you can take to help you get back on track. You can’t get debt under control until you know exactly what you owe, and what you’re paying back (or not) each month. Not knowing what you owe is one of the signs that you’re carrying too much debt, but it’s surprisingly common. Painful as it is, you need to sit down and work it out. Apart from anything else, it will save you time if you decide to seek help, which is an optional but highly advisable part of the second step in this process. Any advisor or agency you approach is going to need all the facts, in order to give you sound advice.