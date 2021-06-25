Zac Taylor Appears on Unfortunate List That No Head Coach Wants to be on

CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has struggled in his first two years with the team.

He's posted a 6-25-1 record and won back-to-back games just once.

After a flurry of offseason moves, including the additions of Ja'Marr Chase, Riley Reiff and Trey Hendrickson—Taylor finds himself on the hot seat according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"Watching the first-overall pick and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and national champion quarterback Joe Burrow go down midway through his rookie season is the kind of thing that tends to create a visceral reaction among owners," La Canfora wrote. "And while Mike Brown tends to be very loyal with coaches, it's clear that people are on notice in Cincy that things need to improve in Year Three for this staff. The AFC North is no joke and this team has some serious talent issues on the defensive side of the ball that Taylor's offense will have to try to overcome."

Taylor is one of nine head coaches that appeared on La Canfora's list.

Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer, Mike McCarthy, David Culley, Vic Fangio, Matt LaFleur and Brian Flores are the other eight coaches mentioned.

Read La Canfora's entire article here.

