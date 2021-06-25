Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

US seeks ways to recruit, retain wildland firefighters

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VF3Cy_0afE6cN300

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and making the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits.

There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers.

U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid.

Officials at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, say they face a potential shortage of firefighters because the starting wage of $13 an hour isn't high enough.

The post US seeks ways to recruit, retain wildland firefighters appeared first on Local News 8 .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighting#Wildland#Firefighters#Ap#U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters

Amid extreme drought, excessive heat, multiple fire starts, and dwindling firefighting resources regionwide, Governor Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfire Friday and mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist in the effort. The post Gov. Little mobilizes Idaho National Guard firefighters appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Governor’s office aids water users in reaching historic crop-saving settlement amid extreme drought

As the State of Idaho faces the worst drought in years, a group of water users in Blaine County – with the aid of the Governor’s office, House Speaker Scott Bedke, the Idaho Department of Water Resources (IDWR) and others – came together to reach a historic settlement this week, ensuring the continued growth of crops in the area. The post Governor’s office aids water users in reaching historic crop-saving settlement amid extreme drought appeared first on Local News 8.
Public SafetyPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Big fine for Burley man who ignited fires on BLM Land

A U.S. district judge sentenced Scott Halford for starting five fires in the Milner Recreation Area on Bureau of Land Management land. Halford admitted in court that he caused the fires. The 50-year-old burley man received six months of home confinement and five years on probation. He also has to pay $79,800.68 in restitution. Prosecutors The post Big fine for Burley man who ignited fires on BLM Land appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines

Idaho’s largest independent medical group will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-September in hopes of keeping clinics open and patients safe when the usual cold and flu season hits school children this fall. The post Large Idaho primary care group mandates staff COVID-19 vaccines appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Officials kill grizzly bear in Montana, less than 2 miles from where woman was killed

By Chris Boyette, Neelam Bohra and Justin Lear, CNN Wildlife officials in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear Friday morning less than two miles from Ovando, where a 65-year-old woman was killed in a bear attack Tuesday, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed. “Given the proximity to Tuesday’s attack, the evidence found at the The post Officials kill grizzly bear in Montana, less than 2 miles from where woman was killed appeared first on Local News 8.
Arco, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Burn restrictions issued in Arco

The Arco Fire Department, Lost River Fire Protection District and South Custer Fire District have issued burn restrictions for the their protection areas effective Friday. The post Burn restrictions issued in Arco appeared first on Local News 8.
Ovando, MTPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Officials kill grizzly bear near Ovando

Wildlife officials shot and killed a grizzly bear early Friday morning less than two miles from Ovando, where a woman was killed in a grizzly bear attack early Tuesday morning. The post Officials kill grizzly bear near Ovando appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy