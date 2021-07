Rahm joins an exclusive club with his first ever major win, becoming the first Spaniard ever to win at the US Open. Rahm, the third-ranked player in the world, putted back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th holes, sinking clutch putts of 24 and 18 feet respectively to take a one-stroke lead to the clubhouse. He had to watch nervously as the final groups finished their rounds, but no one was able to match his winning score of six-under par.