Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost review – the most glorious mess

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish was obliged to issue an apology, after an eight-year-old video of the singer emerged, featuring her mouthing along to a racial slur in Tyler, the Creator’s Fish, in a lyric that is also about date rape. It had provoked the kind of bad-faith performative outrage in which certain corners of the internet specialise, but, if nothing else, it functioned as a reminder of different era, in which the Odd Future collective were held to be The World’s Most Notorious Rap Group – a broiling mass of wilful controversy thanks to their lyrics – and Tyler, their de facto leader, was quaintly thought such a threat to public morals that the then-home secretary, Theresa May, successfully petitioned to have him barred from entering the UK.