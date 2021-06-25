Cancel
Public Safety

Wealthy South Carolina family's double-murder mystery; Sarah Lawrence College sex cult case - TCDPOD

truecrimedaily
 16 days ago
June 25, 2021 (TCD) --

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina family were shot and killed on their property while the son was awaiting trial in connection to a 2019 boat crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead (5:25). And an update to the Sarah Lawrence College sex cult case in New York, where a student's father allegedly preyed on her friends and may have prompted some victims to attempt suicide, according to a new criminal filing (26:13). Former prosecutor and current TV host Loni Coombs joins host Ana Garcia.

YouTube: Wealthy South Carolina family's double-murder mystery; Sarah Lawrence College sex cult case - TCDPOD

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

Prosperity, SCPosted by
Toxicology tests find cocaine in South Carolina infant’s feeding bottles, body

PROSPERITY, S.C. (TCD) -- The parents of a 4-month-old infant were arrested on June 23, weeks after the cocaine-overdose death of their child in May. Paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at a residence on Duckbill Road in Prosperity on May 2, and transported the child to Newberry Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Man who claimed God made him attack woman sentenced to 25 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A man who attacked a woman and claimed God made him do it was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 14 years suspended, a judge ruled Wednesday. The city of Virginia Beach released a statement regarding Christopher Kelley's sentencing and the charges against him. Kelley pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of malicious wounding; possession of schedule I/II drugs; and destruction of property.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana couple with young children arrested at hotel on charges of possession, disturbing the peace

MONROE, La. (TCD) -- A husband and wife were arrested over the weekend after allegedly using methamphetamine in close proximity to their children, authorities said. According to a Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office probable cause affidavit, deputies saw a car with "a large amount of personal property thrown about the ground" parked in the back of a lot at the OYO Hotel in Monroe on Sunday, June 27.
NFLPosted by
Woman accused of killing friend with eyedrops; Football player arrested in Tinder 'catfish' murder - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A Wisconsin woman allegedly poisoned a friend with eyedrops, then staged the scene to look like a suicide, all motivated by money, authorities say (2:37). And a Virginia Tech football player allegedly murdered a man who "catfished" him on Tinder (27:49). Former federal prosecutor and current trial lawyer Stephen Lee joins host Ana Garcia.

