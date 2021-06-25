Wealthy South Carolina family's double-murder mystery; Sarah Lawrence College sex cult case - TCDPOD

June 25, 2021 (TCD) --

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina family were shot and killed on their property while the son was awaiting trial in connection to a 2019 boat crash that left a 19-year-old woman dead (5:25). And an update to the Sarah Lawrence College sex cult case in New York, where a student's father allegedly preyed on her friends and may have prompted some victims to attempt suicide, according to a new criminal filing (26:13). Former prosecutor and current TV host Loni Coombs joins host Ana Garcia.

