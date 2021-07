Rated PG. At Landmark Kendall Square. “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” is a pandemic-ready fable for the lonely throngs among us. What if you were a whale and your call could not be heard by any other whale on the planet? Would that make you the “loneliest whale in the world” as filmmaker Joshua Zeman characterizes the male whale known as 52 because of the frequency of his calls. Humpback and fin whales call at a much lower frequency and cannot hear calls at 52 hertz. Why does 52, which migrates along the West Coast, call at 52 hertz? The answer might be that he (only male whales can call) is a hybrid between a humpback and a fin whale, and he may be perhaps the only such hybrid in existence.