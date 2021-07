Look back far enough in the history of maritime storytelling, and you’re likely to find an account of a giant clam trying to devour a human — maybe even multiple people. The United States military reportedly gave some of its troops training on how best to defend themselves if a giant clam ever decided to make them into a meal. All of this had made for some fantastic imagery and thrilling adventure stories, but it also gets the balance of power wrong — it’s humans who dine upon giant clams, not the other way around.