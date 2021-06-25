Looking back at Matchday 3 of Euro 2020

The biggest story of yesterday’s matches was undoubtedly Italy’s 2-1 victory over Belgium and the loss of Team of the Tournament shoo-in Leonardo Spinazzola due to injury, but even if your heart isn’t 100% in it now that Spinny’s down for the eight-count, we’ve got two more quarterfinals today to determine the last two slots in the semifinals. Can Ukraine shock the world by defeating England’s heavily-hyped squad? Will Denmark continue even further without their star midfielder Christian Eriksen by beating former Roma man Patrik Schick and the Czech Republic? Find out which of these squads will play for the chance to lose to the winner of Italy/Spain (just kidding, kinda) today!