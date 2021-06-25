Cancel
Premier League

Tottenham step up Nuno Espírito Santo talks and target defender Jules Koundé

The Guardian
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham have stepped up talks with Nuno Espírito Santo over their manager’s job in a move driven by Fabio Paratici, the managing director of football. Paratici is an admirer of the former Wolves manager and a year ago, in his previous role at Juventus, he included Nuno on his shortlist of candidates to succeed Maurizio Sarri as head coach of the Serie A club. That job went to Andrea Pirlo, who lasted one season before being sacked last month.

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Nuno unsure about taking job at Tottenham ahead of talks

Former Wolves boss Nuno is unsure about taking the job at Tottenham ahead of talks. Spurs chief Daniel Levy has turned his attention to Nuno, who is set to leave Wolves upon the expiry of his contract next week. The Portuguese gaffer is reportedly keen on taking over and will...
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Tottenham hires Nuno Espirito Santo after chaotic process

LONDON (AP) -- Tottenham's chaotic search for a manager ended with the hiring of Nuno Espirito Santo on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho's successor. Nuno is quickly back in a Premier League job after leaving Wolverhampton at the end of last season, signing a two-year contract at Tottenham. "When you have...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham either is close to appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as its next manager, or isn’t

Depending on which Italian football journalist you’re paying attention to, Tottenham Hotspur are either very close to appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as its next head coach... or not. In the wake of England’s emphatic 2-0 win over Germany in the EURO 2020 Round of 16, a result that featured a late Harry Kane clincher which sent an entire nation into something near delirium, here come Gianluca DiMarzio and Fabrizio Romano to ruin everyone’s day by providing somewhat conflicting information.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Tottenham hold talks with Southampton's Danish defender Jannik Vestergaard as new boss Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bolster his backline, with Toby Alderweireld eyeing an exit this summer

Tottenham have held talks over a move for Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard. Spurs are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer with Danish centre-back Vestergaard an appealing option as his contract expires next summer. Toby Alderweireld only has has one year left on his contract and wants to leave...
Premier LeagueBBC

Nuno Espirito Santo: Can Tottenham manager give the club a new way forward?

Tottenham fans could be forgiven for feeling a little underwhelmed by the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's new manager. Spurs spoke extensively to serial winner Antonio Conte, it was heavily suggested beloved former boss Mauricio Pochettino was prepared to return, early hopes of recruiting highly rated trio Julian Nagelsmann, Brendan Rodgers and Erik ten Hag were dashed, and efforts to sign Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso collapsed within the space of 24 chaotic hours.
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Traore, Bellerin, Pogba, Olsen, Lenglet

Liverpool have made an approach for Wolves and Spain winger Adama Traore, 25. (Football Insider) Hector Bellerin, 26, wants to quit Arsenal and join Italian champions Inter Milan. The Spanish full-back was linked with a move away from the Emirates last term and Paris St-Germain then mentioned as the most likely destination. (FourFourTwo)
Premier Leaguedistrictchronicles.com

Tottenham Hotspur Choosing Maxence Lacroix Rumours – Fans Reaction

Tottenham Hotspur’s top precedence is to sign a new center-back or two this summertime – and Wolfsburg ace Maxence Lacroix is now emerging as a new goal. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jannik Vestergaard, and Joachim Andersen are all on Fabio Paratici’s radar, however, he now appears to have a new name on the radar.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham fullback Serge Aurier interesting AC Milan

Tottenham fullback Serge Aurier is interesting AC Milan. Tuttosport says Milan are targeting a Premier League alternative after learning that Manchester United are not open to loaning Diogo Dalot for another season. The Serie A giants are now looking at Real Madrid's defender Alvaro Odriozola - but another option has...

