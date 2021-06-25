Tottenham step up Nuno Espírito Santo talks and target defender Jules Koundé

Tottenham have stepped up talks with Nuno Espírito Santo over their manager’s job in a move driven by Fabio Paratici, the managing director of football. Paratici is an admirer of the former Wolves manager and a year ago, in his previous role at Juventus, he included Nuno on his shortlist of candidates to succeed Maurizio Sarri as head coach of the Serie A club. That job went to Andrea Pirlo, who lasted one season before being sacked last month.