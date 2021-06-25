Cancel
Lower Merion Township, PA

Teacher, Change Maker at Lower Merion School District Retires After Four Decades in Education

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lynne Partridge, a teacher, and administrator who brought change and decades of joy to Lower Merion School District, has decided to retire, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc. Partridge, who most recently served as the assistant principal at Penn Wynne Elementary School, has always been interested in equity and achievement, particularly of underrepresented groups. She saw the path to achieving this equity in the classroom.

montco.today
