Teacher, Change Maker at Lower Merion School District Retires After Four Decades in Education
Lynne Partridge, a teacher, and administrator who brought change and decades of joy to Lower Merion School District, has decided to retire, writes Beccah Hendrickson for 6abc. Partridge, who most recently served as the assistant principal at Penn Wynne Elementary School, has always been interested in equity and achievement, particularly of underrepresented groups. She saw the path to achieving this equity in the classroom.montco.today