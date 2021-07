Behold, a Prince Harry sighting! The duke is in town for his late mother’s statue unveiling. See the photos. Cue “London Calling.” Prince Harry has been photographed for the first time since his return to the United Kingdom last week. The Duke of Sussex, 36, looked deep in thought from the passenger seat of a black vehicle on June 30 at Kew Gardens, where he made a surprise appearance at the WellChild Awards, an annual event that celebrates the inspirational qualities of the U.K.’s ill children and young people and the people in their lives.