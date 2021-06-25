Cancel
Hopkins County, TX

Health Insurance, New Equipment, Printer Contracts Approved

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 15 days ago
Hopkins County Commissioners approved an employee health insurance plan, printer contract, and a new equipment purchase during Friday’s regular court session. The Commissioners Court approved the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits Pool plan, the health insurance program for county employees. The plan will provide the same coverage that county employees currently receive. The plan will begin on Oct. 1, 2021. To keep the deductible the same will cost an addition $52.04 per employee. The total will be $727.96 per employee per month. The increase will cost the county an additional $9,107 per month, County Auditor Shannah Aulsbrook told the Commissioners Court.

www.ksstradio.com
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
